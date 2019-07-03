Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Adds a New Reload Feature

Call of Duty players who’ve grown accustomed to the way you normally reloaded guns through the series will have a new tool to get used to when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases. While you would normally have to move your gun to the side to reload and risked losing track if your target in the process, you can now reload while aiming down the sights. This new feature is the result of much larger work on the game’s animations, specifically those that deal with weapons and how players interact with them.

Mark Grigsby, the animation director at Infinity Ward, detailed the new features in a blog post from Activision. Grigsby said that the new feature that’s brought on by the animation improvements will allow players to stay locked on their target while reloading.

“One other thing we added this year is the ADS [Aiming Down Sight] reload,” the animation director said. “In the past, if you’re ADS, and you’re shooting and you reload, the weapon would go off to the side, and you’d have to retrain to get to your target. This time if you reload, it stays on the target, so you can stay in the battle.”

It’s a feature that has its obvious benefits, but it’s also one that’ll probably take some getting used to since most players are accustomed to a different type of reloading. Depending on what exactly the animation looks like and what situation you’re in, it may sometimes be tactical to just use the other option anyway and reload like you normally would.

Weapons detail: We go deep into the aspects of #CallofDuty #ModernWarfare‘s new weapon animation system with @gawdgriggs, Animation Director @InfinityWard

Full intel drop and interview is here: https://t.co/tYX1ktPMYW pic.twitter.com/f1a1YmkJKP — Activision (@Activision) July 2, 2019

Aside from actually impacting gameplay, these new reloads will simply look and feel better as well.

“Different calibers and different classes have different weights to them, and we’ve assimilated that data,” Grigsby said about the changes. “An LMG [light machine gun] here; it’s a little stiffer, not as flimsy as an [assault rifle]. We worked on our reloads. The reload to me is the pinnacle of the weapon; it makes you feel – after you’ve taken down five different dudes in a room – and you reload, you go ‘shit yeah, you’re done!’ We wanted to bring that that flair but taken to a new level where it’s just like one animation.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on October 25th.