Next Diablo 4 Update Brings Huge List of Fixes for Sins of the Horadrim Issues & More

While many players have been enjoying Diablo 4‘s Sins of the Horadrim season, it hasn’t come without a few glitches. Hotfixes last week helped smooth out some of the bigger struggles, but gamers still had notes for the team at Blizzard. Now, new Diablo 4 patch notes show off a bigger update planned for July 15th. This next update will offer more comprehensive balance updates and fixes to address players’ concerns with the start of Diablo 4 Season 9.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many new players have picked up Diablo 4 recently thanks to the base game’s arrival on the PS Plus Essential subscription service. With this influx of new additions along with new, longtime fans, Season 9 has been an interesting time for the game. After collecting early feedback on the new content, Blizzard is getting ready to deploy the first big patch since the Sins of the Horadrim season began. And it will address some of the most pesky problems gamers have encountered recently.

The patch notes are pretty extensive, offering balance updates for several classes as adjustments to the changes that began with the Season 9 update. This includes a few buffs to course correct from prior balance adjustments to some classes, and even more buffs for the still-maligned Druid class. For Sins of the Horadrim specifically, the update fixes bugs with Horadric gateways, Horadric vials, and more. The Nightmare Dungeons also got several bug fixes.

Vessel of Hatred gets some updates in this patch as well

For the full list of incoming changes for the next update to Diablo 4, check out the official patch notes below:

Vessel of Hatred

Balance Update

Spiritborn

Aspect of Pestilence Damage bonus increased from 35-75% to 50-90%.

Payback Damage increased from 125% to 150%.

Razor Wings Damage increased from 75% to 95%.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Longtooth, The Wretched could pass through the arena entrance fog and get stuck in The Kurast Undercity.

Fixed an issue where Spiritborn’s Concussive Stomp did not consistently activate Horadric Catalysts.

Fixed an issue where the Ravenous Necrolyte Cache quest reward couldn’t be opened by a Spiritborn.

Base Game

Balance Updates

Barbarian

Battle Trance Lucky Hit Chance increased from 10% to 20%. Damage bonus increased from 15%-30% to 30%-60%.

Double Swing Damage increased from 66% to 85%.

Hammer of the Ancients Damage increased from 110% to 175%.

Rend Bleeding damage increased from 120% to 135%.

Upheaval Damage increased from 132% to 200%.

Whirlwind Damage increased from 52% to 76%.

Barbed Carapace Thorns damage increased from 100% to 120%.



Druid

Pulverize Damage increased from 150% to 175%.

Greatstaff of the Crone Previous: Claw is now also a Storm Skill and also casts Storm Strike at 200-350% normal damage. Now: Claw is now also a Storm Skill and also casts Storm Strike. Claw and Strom Strike deal 100-250% increased damage.



Necromancer

Hulking Monstrosity Passive Additional Golem damage sacrifice bonus increased from 35% to 60%.



Rogue

Deathmask of Nirmitruq Damage bonus increased from 70 to 100%.

Breakneck Bandit’s Aspect Damage increased from 25-45% to 35-55%.



Sorcerer

Meteor Impact damage increased from 120% to 140%.

Aspect of Frozen Orbit Frozen Orb damage increased from 30-50% to 50-70%.

Aspect of Frozen Memories Avalanche Vulnerable damage bonus increased from 50-75% to 75-100%.



Season of Sins of the Horadrim

Arcana will now be picked up automatically.

Myriad Stone now grants temporary Attack Speed, and stacks additively alongside sources of permanent Attack Speed.

For Nightmare Dungeons with the Equipment Delve affix, Horadric Artifact channel time has been reduced from 0.75 to 0.25 seconds. Additionally, the channel can no longer be interrupted by damage.

General

Clearing The Pit now awards additional Artificer’s Stones. Tier 70-84: 2-3 Artificer’s Stones Tier 85-99: 4-6 Artificer’s Stones Tier 100+: 8-9 Artificer’s Stones

Completion rewards for Legion Events now include more salvage materials and Forgotten Souls in Torment difficulties.

Horadric Chests in Nightmare Dungeons with the Horadric Materials Reserve affix award more salvage materials and Forgotten Souls.

The Forgotten Wisdom affix for Nightmare Dungeons has been adjusted. Motes will now split experience between party members instead of only granting experience to the party member who picks it up. The maximum amount of Motes that can spawn throughout the entire dungeon has been significantly increased, while the frequency of the Experience Motes dropping has been slightly reduced. Each Mote now grants more experience. Monsters summoned by other monsters no longer drop Motes. Motes will no longer drop in Horadric Strongrooms.



Bug Fixes

Season of Sins of the Horadrim

Fixed an issue where Horadric Gateways could unexpectedly disappear and reappear during the A Wanderer, Into Flames quest.

Fixed an issue where the Visions of Pain and Beastmaster’s Bane Season Journey objectives and the Truths that Line Within quest did not have requirements consistent with their descriptions.

Fixed an issue where opening Grand Horadric Caches in Nightmare Dungeons not found in a Escalating Nightmare counted towards progression for the Night Terrors Season Journey objective.

Fixed an issue where players in a party couldn’t see other Cosmic Anomalies from other players in their party.

Fixed an issue where Horadric Phials were incorrectly listed as Horadric Wayfinders in multiple locations.

Fixed an issue where Barbarian’s Iron Maelstrom didn’t consistently trigger Catalysts.

Fixed an issue where Druid’s Nature’s Fury Key Passive couldn’t trigger from a skill with a Cooldown if a Catalyst was assigned to it.

Fixed an issue where the Season Journey Objective for clearing Nightmare Dungeons also progressed from clearing normal dungeons.

Fixed an issue during the Embers Yet Smolder quest where there could be a duplicate Bryona. Easy on the Elixir of Precision next time, hot shot.

Fixed an issue where duplicate Horadric Tomes could drop in Strongrooms.

Fixed an issue where the buff to Horadric Knowledge earned from Horadric Strongrooms did not properly function.

Fixed an issue where duplicate Horadric Gateways could appear after completing a Horadric Strongroom while in a party.

Fixed an issue where Horadric strongrooms sometimes did not appear when they should.

Fixed an issue where weapon swapping would halt the spawn of Anomalies.

Fixed an issue where Elemental Totems, Blood Blisters, Drifting Shades, and Dark Omens from their associated Nightmare Dungeon Affixes could spawn in Horadric Strongrooms.

Fixed an issue where Strongroom encountered during The Embers Yet Smolder quest could be indefinitely farmed if the player never picked up the Blood Relic.

Fixed an issue where The Unseeable Demands their Gaze seasonal quest could not be completed if the player left the game after triggering Davish’s dialog.

Nightmare Dungeons

Fixed an issue where the number of deactivated affixes would reset to 0 when slaying a monster in an Escalating Nightmare.

Fixed an issue where the Horadric Reward cache awarded from Nightmare Dungeons with the Equipment Delve affix would not award any items.

Fixed an issue where the Butcher from the Bloody Mess Nightmare Dungeon Affix would not drop any loot.

Fixed an issue where the Horadric Portal to progress through an Escalating Nightmare would not function if the member of the party who activated the sigil left the party.

Fixed an issue where the Obducite Mine Escalation Nightmare affix could appear before reaching level 60.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the visual effect for X’Fal’s Corroded Signet was larger than the actual damage radius.

Fixed an issue where teleporting to a waypoint could fail after failing to teleport to a party member.

Fixed an issue where the Astaroth fight could reset if the player died during the Astaroth’s death animation.

Fixed multiple instances where killing objective monsters too quickly in various dungeons could block progression.

Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins and the Butcher wouldn’t spawn in the Deserted Underpass. (Turns out they took deserted a bit too literally).

Fixed an issue where the first upgrade to the Necromancer’s Shadow Mages didn’t grant the proper damage bonus in various situations.

Fixed an issue where Deathmask of Nirmitruq would drain Life while Inner Sight was active.

Fixed an issue where the Harbringer of Hatred cache selected from Belial’s Horde dropped Unique items with three base affixes.

Fixed an issue where end of dungeon rewards could include Infernal Hordes Compasses when Infernal Hordes was not yet accessible.

Fixed an issue where Hulking Monstrosity paragon node was not getting any benefits from the Sacrificial Aspect.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed an issue where the Corrupting Strikes Nightmare Dungeon affix did not use “Corrupting” when referring to Shadow Damage over time.

Fixed an issue where the Stats and Materials tab could appear blank if it was open while interacting with a Vendor or other NPC.

Fixed an issue where New Item notifications didn’t clear when equipping a full armor set in the Wardrobe.

Fixed an issue where your item’s Durability status did not update as expected in the Armory menu.

Fixed an issue where the Rend size and Death Blow size effects didn’t properly display in the character stats menu.

Fixed an issue where the Iron Demon armor listed the wrong class when viewed as a Sorcerer or Rogue.

Fixed an issue where pressing the Sort button while playing on controller in the Horadric Lapidary window would display a blank and non-functional crafting inventory window.

Fixed an issue where the Aether Counter in Infernal Hordes would not appear if the player entered from a Horadric Strongroom.

Fixed an issue where the second player in Local co-op could not assign skills to a button via the Skills menu.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where Astaroth’s voice lines were barely audible when beginning his boss fight.

Various stability, performance, visual, and UI improvements.

The Version 2.3.1 build for Diablo 4 will arrive on July 15th. It will be available for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.