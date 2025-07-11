Marvel’s Blade Rumor Reveals Release Window, PS5 Version

It’s been a busy year for Marvel games when it comes to team-based fighters. But despite having several single-hero titles in the pipeline, gamers haven’t seen much on this front. Recent news about layoffs at Xbox led fans to worry about the future of Marvel’s Blade in particular. Thankfully, recently released financial statements affirmed that the title is still in development at Arkane. But a new leak reaffirms that the release date for this Marvel title from Xbox Games is still a few years away.

Marvel’s Blade was originally announced at the 2023 Game Awards by Arkane, Bethesda, and Xbox Games. Since then, sporadic updates and new info have trickled out, but not much is confirmed. We’ve gotten a taste of some early concept art and many rumors, but little in the way of concrete detail.

This is par for the course for big upcoming Marvel hero titles, as Insomanic has been fairly quiet about its upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine project, as well. However, one leaker believes they’ve honed in on a release window and console details for the game.

New Intel Suggests November 2027 Release for Marvel’s Blade

This new info comes from X user @eXtas1s, who recently posted that an internal goal aimed at a November 2027 release window fr Marvel’s Blade is “confirmed.” Not only that, but they confirm that it will not be an Xbox console exclusive. This is good news for PS5 gamers, but not exactly surprising given Xbox’s previous statements about pivoting away from doing console exclusive releases for its big games.

Generally speaking, eXtas1s has a decent track record with leaks. However, the wording here is important. Rather than confirming that the game will definitely release in November 2027, the post claims that launching the game in late 2027 is the developer’s goal. With the challenges that Microsoft and Xbox’s gaming divisions have faced recently, it’s quite possible that the studio could struggle to meet that goal.

There’s also the fact that recent rumors have suggested a 2027 release date for Marvel’s Wolverine. Although Insomniac and Arkane are separate developers, it would still be a bit surprising to see two big, highly anticipated Marvel titles arrive so close together. Then again, the last year has seen an influx of relatively similar fighting games under the Marvel Games label, so it’s possible that there’s enough Marvel interest to go around.

The other noteworthy tidbit in this latest rumor is the note that Marvel’s Blade will arrive for Xbox, PS5, and PC. Previous rumors have gone back and forth about that console exclusivity, but this puts more weight on the possibility of a PS5 simultaneous release for the game. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac was a PS5 exclusive, and its future games likely will be too, but Xbox gamers may not get the same treatment from Marvel’s Blade when it arrives.

For now, this is all unconfirmed speculation. However, a 2027 or later release for the game does seem likely given how little we’ve seen in terms of gameplay or other concrete details about Marvel’s Blade. Until Arkane shares something more definite, it’s hard to know for sure when we’ll be able to step into the role of Blade in his new game.