EA Has Supposedly Cancelled Plants vs. Zombies 3

Since being announced in 2019, Plants vs. Zombies 3 has had a troubled development. It was first soft-launched in 2020 and has had several delays, pushbacks, and betas in the years since. Recently, a new rumor started to make the rounds that Plants vs. Zombies 3 might be outright cancelled at this point, leaving fans wishing the long-running series was no longer in publisher Electronic Arts’ hands.

This rumor comes from the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, which posted a link to the ArtStation profile of an artist who seemingly worked on Plants vs. Zombies 3. The artist, Gabriel Herrera, posted on their ArtStation profile that they “worked making HP, lowopoly, UVs, and bakes of some characters with a great team of people. Unfortunately, the game was cancelled.”

That’s pretty definitive, but it’s important to remember this is only a rumor. You’ll want to take that quote with a hefty grain of salt until EA announces something concrete. Even if Herrera worked on Plants vs. Zombies 3, they might not know EA’s complete plans. While the current version of PvZ 3 might be cancelled, that doesn’t mean EA is completely finished with the game. We’ll just have to wait for EA to reveal its plans.

Anyone paying attention to Plants vs. Zombies 3 likely isn’t too surprised by this rumor. After all, the game has gone up and down several times over the years as EA tries to find the right formula for the franchise moving forward. We’ve seen PvZ 3 go through several changes over the years, including a big art style change following the first soft launch in 2020.

Plants vs. Zombies 3 was completely redone after that first beta period and re-launched in 2021. It was taken down again in 2022, and the developer was silent for more than a year. That led to rumors about it being canned, but it came back in early 2024. Plants vs. Zombies 3 was taken down once again later that year for what EA called “a major overhaul.”

The publisher then released a vote earlier this year to give fans the chance to vote on their preferred art style. That’s largely been the last we’ve heard about the game in the months since. Hopefully, EA and developer PopCap can figure something out, and the Plants vs. Zombies 3 project isn’t completely scrapped. It’s one of the developer’s beloved franchises, and seeing it die like this would be sad for the series’ fans.

Of course, Plants vs. Zombies has come a long way since the original game’s release in 2009. We’ve gotten third-person multiplayer shooters and a comic series, though it’s been more than a decade since we got a proper tower defense sequel to Plants vs. Zombies 2.

This was the chance for EA and PopCap to take the series back to its roots and give fans the game they wanted. Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked so far, and it seems like the experiment might be over soon. One way or the other, we’ll hopefully get more concrete information from EA and PopCap sometime soon, putting this rumor to bed or confirming its validity.