Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Announces Massive Change To Post-Launch Content

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is making some massive changes to how it handles post-launch content. More specifically, today Infinity Ward and Activision announced that post-launch maps and modes for the game will release on every platform at the same time, marking an end to the exclusivity periods that have been a signature of the series for over a decade. As you may know, the PS4 has had deals in place to get post-launch content before Xbox One and PC. Before this, Xbox 360 had a similar deal in place. Activision has gone with this approach for 12 years, but it’s ending with this year’s release, and could be gone for good.

According to Activision and Infinity Ward, a big reason for this change is cross-play. The new Call of Duty will support cross-play across PS4, Xbox One, and PC at launch, a first for the series. Activision notes that the change to post-launch content will ensure that content will be released in a way that enables every player to seamlessly play together. This means new multiplayer maps, new multiplayer modes, special ops missions, and more will release simultaneously across every platform.

As for the game’s post-launch plans, Activision and Infinity Ward haven’t divulged any salient details, but do note that they will spill the beans before the game’s launch next month. In other words, we should hear about the post-launch roadmap soon.

That all said, Call of Duty is still continuing its partnership with PlayStation, the latter just won’t be getting post-launch content dropped on its platform early anymore. The pair note that last weekend’s beta is an example of this continuing partnership, but apparently, the “best is yet to come.” The pair then tease that for the very first time PS4 players will have “an exciting Day 1 advantage.” What this means, is anyone’s best guess, but more details will be rolled out soon.

It’s rather fitting to see a Modern Warfare game be the installment to put an end to the post-launch content exclusivity, considering it was Mondern Warfare 2 in 2009 that kicked it all off. It’s also important to note all post-launch maps will be free for everyone, as the game has decided to drop its Season Pass model.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is slated to release on October 25. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming first-person shooter, click here.