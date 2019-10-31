Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Player Discovers Game-Breaking Feature

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launched onto PS4, Xbox One, and PC last week, and it’s largely bug free, at least in comparison to most games these days which are bloated and plagued by a range of bugs and performance issues. However, players have discovered one game-breaking feature/bug in the game’s Search and Destroy mode, which is one of the title’s most popular multiplayer modes. In short, players are able to see whether or not the bomb is being defused anywhere on the map, which shouldn’t be the case, however the way it’s implemented suggests it’s a feature and not a bug.

The feature, bug, glitch or whatever you want to call it has been reported and complained about by numerous players, but it was brought to attention by professional player and streamer FaZe Maniak, who showed the “feature” off while playing some Search and Destroy on Arklov Peak. As you can see in the video below, FaZe Maniask is able to know when a player is defusing the bomb by a red line coming out of the defusing icon. Again, this seems like a feature, but it’s a perplexing one, and goes against the spirit of the mode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

don’t even gotta check bombs now with this sick new feature (red line when someone starts defusing) it seems like this was intentional but it has zero place in competitive. just another fix we need ASAP pic.twitter.com/V6qt3TEFMP — FaZe Maniak (@majormaniak) October 30, 2019

Whether this is a feature or a glitch, it needs to be fixed. That said, at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word from Infinity Ward acknowledging the issue. In other words, who knows if a fix is coming.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.