Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reveals New Operator

Today, Activision and Infinity Ward revealed a brand-new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare operator that players will be able to play as when the game hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC next month. More specifically, today the pair revealed, via a new AR Snapchat Code, an Operator dubbed Minotaur, a Russian apart of the Spetsnaz faction. Unfortunately, further details weren’t divulged, and there’s no word when more will be disclosed.

For those that don’t know: Operators are unique characters that have have their own various personalities, appearances, voices, abilities, and skins. At the moment of publishing, Infinity Ward hasn’t revealed many of the game’s operators.

Meanwhile, Infinity Ward has also confirmed the game’s beta will not be dropping today and will arrive tomorrow, disappointing some fans anticipating getting their hands on the first-person shooter today.

Want to prepare for tomorrow’s Beta? Be sure to go to https://t.co/7H7PIRsYiX and create your Call of Duty account and link your PSN ID. If you’ve already linked your account, then you’re all set! #ModernWarfare — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) September 11, 2019

As you may remember, the 2v2 alpha back in August were set live a day early, which is why some thought Infinity Ward may do this with the beta. However, today is 9/11, so the chances of this ever happening were probably zero.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches next month on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

“The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Developed by the studio that started it all, Infinity Ward delivers an epic reimagining of the iconic Modern Warfare series from the ground up.”