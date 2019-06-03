Call of Duty: Modern Warfare “Makes No Russian Look Like A Pixar Film”

According to a YouTuber who has already seen Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the upcoming PS4, Xbox One, and PC game will make Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s controversial “No Russian” level “look like a Pixar film” with its insane levels of realistic violence. As you may know, since Infinity Ward revealed the game, it’s been talking up how gritty it is and how it truly reflects the horrors of modern warfare. But from the sounds of it, it’s even more violent at times than Infinity Ward is pitching it as.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare makes Moden Warfare 2’s ‘No Russian’ look like a Pixar Film,” said Drift0r, who saw two missions from the game during a preview event. “I’m deadly serious when I saw that I was shocked by the level of realistic violence. Will be surprised if the game gets rated M (Mature) instead of AO (Adult Only). Good luck buying it in NZ, DE, or SEA countries.”

For those that don’t know: “No Russian” is a level from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 that was very, very controversial. Why? Because in it, players — playing as Joseph Allen, an undercover CIA agent — could participate in a mass shooting of civilians in a Moscow airport to gain the trust of a Russian terrorist group. Players didn’t have to shoot anybody, in fact the whole part was skipable, but the option was there and it was a very controversial thing back in 2009.

So, if Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has parts that make this level look like a “Pixar film,” well, buckle up, because a storm of controversy is imminent. Games don’t often make mainstream news, but it looks like this one will certainly be grabbing some headlines and be the topic of a few panels.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming Call of Duty, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.