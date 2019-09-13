Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Seemingly Confirms Return of Very Controversial Feature

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare isn’t set to hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC until next month, but PlayStation 4 gamers are already getting their hands on the game via the new beta, which is currently live. And within this beta, a glitch has been discovered, and this glitch seemingly confirms a controversial feature will be in the game at or around launch in October: Supply Drops. That’s right, it looks like Supply Drops will be returning for the new Call of Duty. Word of the glitch comes way of YouTuber NerosCinema, who posted an image on their Twitter that reveals the After Action Report screen in the game, which shows what they unlocked for leveling up. And here there’s mention of a Supply Drop and lootboxes.

As you may know, developer Infinity Ward hasn’t confirmed Supply Drops one way or another, but has stated it will talk about the game’s monetization when it’s ready. And given how unpopular Supply Drops are, I’m sure it isn’t in a rush to have that talk, especially considering how well the game’s been doing in pre-release buzz wise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oh boy… guess what I just found 😑 pic.twitter.com/xMFetHRDvY — Nero (@NerosCinema) September 12, 2019

For those that don’t know: Supply Drops are just Call of Duty’s way of referring to loot boxes. The feature — in some shape or form — has appeared in every Call of Duty since Advanced Warfare, so I suppose it’s not very surprising to hear that’s back.

That said, given that Infinity Ward haven’t confirmed Supply Drops, means we actually don’t know how they are implemented. In other words, it could be better than previous installments. It also could be worse. As the cliche goes, only time will tell. Of course, it’s possible Supply Drops and the heavy monetization are being stalled until reviews and launch week are over. In other words, it may be awhile before we hear more details from Infinity Ward.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches worldwide on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional features.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming first-person shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous and exhaustive coverage of the game by clicking right here.