Captain Price Returns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Trailer

Activision rocked the video game world on Thursday with the first trailer for the next installment of the popular Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Yes, the series did release a game with this title back in 2007, and no, this is not a remake of that game. The Modern Warfare series is starting anew with an even more modern direction and style. However, even though the story of the new game is completely disconnected from the first three Modern Warfare games, the trailer confirmed that a very familiar face will be returning to action.

The trailer opens with a group of soldiers quietly marching through the woods, and one of the men stops right in front of the camera. This soldier brings a cigar to is face and lights it, revealing the well-known facial hair that belongs to none other than Captain Price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain Price is known for two things: Awesome facial hair and smoking cigars, and both were on display in this trailer. It could be a different, potentially younger version of Price, but there’s no mistaking the identity of the man behind the hat. That’s Price through and through.

Only three characters appeared in all three Modern Warfare games to-date: Captain Price, Soap MacTavish, and Nikolai. With this new game acting as somewhat of a reboot for the series, many wondered if any of the trio would be returning. Now we at least know that Price is coming back, which potentially opens up the doors for the other two characters to return as well.

Actor Billy Murray voiced Captain Price in all of the Modern Warfare installments so far, originating the role with Call of Duty 4 back in 2007.

Are you excited for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? What other characters do you think will make their way back? Let us know in the comments!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be released on October 25th.