Call of Duty Reveals New Plan to Crack Down on Racists

Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward has announced a new plan to crack down on racist content in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, and all of its future games. According to the developer, it has been working on eradicating racist content within its games, but it knows it has to do more. Word of the new initiative comes way of the developer's official Twitter account, which also outlines how it plans on combating racist content.

"There is no place for racist content in our game," reads the Twitter post. "This is an effort we began with launch and we need to do a better job. We're issuing thousands of daily bans of racist and hate-oriented names. But we know we have to do more -- and we are."

Infinity Ward reveals that's adding new and additional resources to monitor and ID racist content. Complimenting this will be the addition of new in-game reporting systems, which will lead to more content being banned. Meanwhile, there will also be filters and greater restrictions on name changes, which is where the problem seems to be the most prevalent.

Infinity Ward adds that it's currently evaluating in-game improvements to make it easier to report offenses, and that it will be dishing out more permanent bans to root out repeat offenders.

This where the details dry up, but Infinity Ward apologizes to its players, who have long highlighted the issue. And while racism in online games isn't exclusive to Call of Duty -- far from it -- the first-person shooter series is often the example used when the topic comes up. If you've ever played Call of Duty online, you'll know that racist and other hateful behavior from players is very common.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on Call of Duty, be sure to peep all of our past and most recent coverage of the series by clicking right here. Meanwhile, if you come across any racist or hateful content when playing online games, be sure to report it. Developers can -- and will hopefully -- do more to root out racist players from their games, but we can all participate by reporting abhorrent behavior when we see it.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.