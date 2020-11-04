Call of Duty: Warzone Glitch Giving Players Easy Wins

✖

A recent update to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's multiplayer and Warzone modes has had players excited, especially since it brought back the 24/7 Shipment and Shoot House lobbies. However, it appears that a pretty major Warzone glitch has also been discovered after this recent update. Calling on a Loadout Drop in Warzone is a very normal thing in Warzone, and players know to watch out for the falling boxes once they call in the loadout, because you can be killed if you're standing underneath. That seems to have changed with the update, providing a potentially game-changing glitch.

Call of Duty streamer MRKN Stellar pointed out the glitch in a recent stream, and recorded a video to show just how devastating it can be for opposing players. As you can see in the video below, the Loadout Drop boxes make Stellar invincible to his enemies.

Yo @InfinityWard you thought this was a good idea? pic.twitter.com/OZI8NrSgEW — MRKN Stellar (@EthanStellar) November 2, 2020

With this glitch, players are seemingly able to be protected by the boxes, if they cause the box to be dropped directly on top of them. Other players can see the people in the boxes, but they don't cause any damage when they shoot them. The damage is simply taken by the box, rather than the player inside it.

This can cause a serious issue in Warzone when there are just a few players left. If a loadout is purchased from a Buy Station earlier in the game, a player can hold onto it until the circle is in one of its very last stages. Then they can call on the Loadout Drop, hide in the box, and pick off their enemies until they're the last one left alive.

To even get a Loadout Drop, a player has to pay $10,000 at a Buy Station, so it's not like this glitch is easy to come by. But towards the end of a game, plenty of players have that kind of cash to spend, so it's not some impossible task, either.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Infinity Ward has yet to address the glitch, and it's unclear just how many players are able to take advantage of it.

What do you think of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update? Have you noticed any other glitches?