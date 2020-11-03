New Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare Update Has COD Fans Hyped

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone playlist update has been released by Infinity Ward for PC, PS4, and Xbox One alongside brief, but official patch notes detailing everything pertinent about the playlist update. For example, with the Haunting Event finished, all of the related Halloween playlists have been removed and replaced with new playlists.

For Modern Warfare, Shoot House 24/7 and Shipment 24/7 are back alongside a variety of 'What Objective' modes. In the process, Onslaughter and Gunfright have been removed. For Warzone, Infinity Ward has added Blood Money Quads and Warzone Rumble.

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, which come way directly from the official Infinity Ward Twitter account:

Modern Warfare:

‘What Objective?’ (HQ Firefight, HC Hills and Kills, Domination Deathmatch)

Shipment 24/7

Shoot House 24/7

Removed Onslaughter, Gunfright

Warzone:

Blood Money Quads

Warzone Rumble

As noted in the headline, the new update -- which doesn't require a download of any sorts -- has COD fans excited, or more specifically, fans of Modern Warfare multiplayer. Of course, not only are fans excited to see Shipment 24/7 back, but Shoot House 24/7 back in the same update.

Thanks for making shipment 24/7 a separate playlist — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) November 3, 2020

i just deleted mw for storage yesterday and y’all wanna add shipment 24/7 back pic.twitter.com/m4Y1VA76km — ethan (@edawgyy) November 3, 2020

Thank you for Shipment and Shoot House! pic.twitter.com/DEdgpZ9ows — Anton Ramrez (@AntonRamrez) November 3, 2020

On behalf of the multiplayer community, thank you for shoot house and shipment. — Daniel (@DanJS02) November 3, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and in a matter of weeks, both will also be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

