Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Does Not Have Zombies

Yesterday, after months of leaks and speculation, Infinity Ward finally revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, this year’s new Call of Duty coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25. And so far the messaging around the game is that it will be grittier, darker, harsher, and more grounded than any previous Call of Duty. In short, it wants to be a faithful recreation of what modern warfare is. And thus it should perhaps come as no surprise the game won’t have a Zombies mode.

“We’re trying to create an authentic, realistic feeling world,” said campaign director Jacob Minkoff while speaking to PlayStation LifeStyle. “We don’t have the flexibility to do something like put zombies in the game. That would compromise the feeling of playing in a world that feels realistic and authentic and relative to today’s conflicts and things we face.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In its place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will have a new co-op mode, which it hasn’t really been detailed yet, but from the few details that have surfaced, it sounds an awfully lot like Spec-Ops. According to Minkoff, progression and gameplay from the campaign will carry over right into co-op. How this will work is unclear, but Minkoff describes it as “continuous.”

“Knowing that we needed to keep it more similar across the different modes, we decided to really lean into that, and make it completely continuous,” said Minkoff.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, such as Nintendo Switch or Google Stadia ports.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, John “Soap” McTavish has been confirmed for the game, which will tell a brand-new story, but feature some characters from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in reimagined form.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.