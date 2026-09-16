Travis Scott, Future, and More Artists Begin Teasing GTA 6 Collabs

While the Grand Theft Auto games are known for their open worlds and crime-filled stories, licensed music has played a vital role in the series, too. As such, Grand Theft Auto 6‘s soundtrack has been highly anticipated. Like most of the game, it has been, for the most part, under wraps. However, that has changed a little as of late, since many artists have begun teasing their involvement with the upcoming Rockstar Games epic.

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A handful of various artists have posted teaser pics of what appears to be GTA 6 on social media in a coordinated effort to market the soundtrack. These artists include:

The Grand Theft Auto 6 Soundtrack Is Being Teased Little by Little

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All of these artists included either included some sort of boat or stylized artwork in the trademark Rockstar Games style. For example, PinkPantheress, Fred Again, and CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso all posted pictures of the boat, while Keith Richards posted an image of an iguana and Rauw Alejandro put up art of an inflatable flamingo. Travis Scott gave the most detailed caption with his picture and even specifically referenced Rockstar (along with what appeared to be a nod to Jack of Hearts, a strip club featured in the GTA 6 gameplay trailer).

This drop included just 10 artists — which is only likely a fraction of the total amount of artists who will be in the game — and didn’t hint at what songs from them will be in the soundtrack. It’s unclear how much more Rockstar will reveal before the November 19th launch and how much it will want to keep secret. These aforementioned people also cover various genres from rap to Latin R&B to drum and bass to country pop.

The big GTA 6 gameplay reveal stream also contained music that’s likely to be in the game. These tracks included:

“Mine O’ Mine” by Aluna & Jayda G

“Inner Light” by Elder Brook and Bob Moses

“People Are People” by Depeche Mode

“Let Your Love Flow” by The Bellamy Brothers

“Cars and Girls” by Prefab Sprout

“But I Think It’s a Dream” by Captain & Tennille

“Devil Woman” by Cliff Richard

“Se Me Nota (Agárrame)” by Chimbala and Omega

Grand Theft Auto 5 initially launched with 241 licensed songs on its radio stations. It’s likely GTA 6 will have at least that many tracks, if not more.

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