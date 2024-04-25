Call of Duty: MW3 Drops Season 3 Reloaded Update With Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is getting a new refresh with Season 3 Reloaded. The mid-season update launches next week, so you'll still have a few more days with the current crop of content in Season 3. It brings more multiplayer maps, most notably Grime, a medium-sized 6v6 map. The Call of Duty: MW3 team has also repurposed Checkpoint as a 6v6 map that "keeps the fight focused in and around the main buildings of the military comms outpost." Plus, fans will have two new multiplayer modes to jump into: Minefield and Escort.

Minefield keeps the same basic ruleset players are used to, but any time an Operator is killed, they drop a proximity mine. Those mines can't be picked up, so as the kills rack up, players should be ready for some explosive action. Escort, on the other hand, tasks players with escorting a MAW through three checkpoints. The match takes place over two rounds, so you'll have the opportunity to attack and defend. Over in Zombies, players will have a new chapter to work through, while Warzone is bringing back the Weapon Trade Station. Of course, there are new weapons and skins to earn, plus a chunk of bug fixes and updates across every mode.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the Season 3 Reloaded Update. Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Call of Duty: MW3 Season 3 Reloaded Patch Notes

(Photo: Activision)

MODERN WARFARE III OVERVIEW [MWIII]

New Modes: Minefield, Escort

Minefield

Watch your step in the new Minefield game mode, adding an explosive new dynamic to a variety of Multiplayer modes. In this variant, players still adhere to each mode's basic ruleset with an important caveat: Eliminated Operators drop a Proximity Mine where they fall. The mine cannot be picked up and is deadly to the fallen Operator's team, setting up the potential for some truly explosive combos.

As the eliminations start racking up, the action grows more intense, challenging players to watch their step while pursuing the next target.

Escort

In Escort, teams take turns escorting a MAW through the environment with the goal of hacking three points across the map. The MAW only moves forward if an attacking Operator is nearby and will move in reverse if a defending Operator closes the distance.

Matches take place over two rounds, giving each team a turn on attack and defense. The team who hacks the most points or who hacks all three points in the shortest amount of time wins the match.

Two Core 6v6 Maps: Grime, Checkpoint

Grime [6v6]

Brand-New, Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized

Navigate an abandoned corner of London as you weave through Grime's dockside district, a graffiti-laden hub featuring the remnants of the once lively SKN Comms building beside the Captain's Dog pub and the now-defunct boat house. Swim through the murky waters of the canal and battle along the docks. Surviving this derelict urban location will require smart use of the map's chokepoints and a penchant for dirty tactics.

For an interactive Tac-Map and full guide to Grime, click here on Monday April 29.

Checkpoint (6v6)

New [Repurposed], Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized

With Rebirth Island out in the wild, there's a good chance that you've already engaged in combat in this area based on the island's eastern Stronghold POI. Checkpoint keeps the fight focused in and around the main buildings of the military comms outpost in a modified version of the map where the upper walkways and control tower are sealed off, emphasizing combat on the ground. Battle within the armory and garage or take on foes in the forward construction site and rear roundabout.

For an interactive Tac-Map and full guide to Checkpoint, click here on Monday April 29.

Power Up in the Arcade Playlist

Boost your powers exponentially with the mid-season Arcade playlist, supporting a variety of maps and modes featuring powerups and special weapon pickups.

Powerups: Eliminated enemies will drop a powerup where they fall, granting one of two temporary abilities on pickup: unlimited ammo or unlimited grenades. Let loose on your foes without mundane concerns like ammo supply and grenade count.

Weapon Pickups: Bring the pain with special weapon pickups scattered throughout the environment, immediately noticeable by their glowing effects and floating animation.

These empowered weapons include the Punch Knife with a dramatically increased lunge distance, the MORS Sniper Rifle and Riveter Shotgun loaded with explosive projectile rounds, and a Minigun that provides a constant Battle Rage effect for improved health regeneration, resistance to Tactical Equipment, and a constant refresh on your Tactical Sprint.

The Vortex Playlist Returns

Redeploy to the otherworldly Vortex Playlist, which goes live again for a limited time in the mid-season. Return, if you dare, to the infected environments of Airborne, Satan's Quarry, Skidgrow, Sporeyard, and Tetanus. Keep cool and focus on the objective in the Vortex Mosh Pit or risk losing your sanity to these twisted map variants.

New Field Upgrade and Equipment

New Field Upgrade: Enhanced Vision Goggles

Toggle on the Enhanced Vision Goggles for improved target acquisition in the midst of battle. The goggles feature limited battery, displayed by the Field Upgrade charge which depletes as the gadget is in use.

New Tactical: EMD Mine

Deploy this proximity-triggered mine that sticks to surfaces. Once triggered, the mine fires tracking devices that attach to nearby enemy Operators, revealing their position on the minimap for improved tracking.

MODERN WARFARE ZOMBIES OVERVIEW [MWZ]

The Next Chapter: Saving Dr. Jansen

A new anomaly strikes the Exclusion Zone as the third Dark Aether Rift appears. Dr. Jansen has been lured through its portal, and the Operators of Operation Deadbolt must now conduct a rescue mission with Ravenov's help to get her back before it's too late. Prepare to face off against a horde of foes in this mid-season Story Mission, including a new Disciple variant that will put your squad's slaying skills to the test.

Seek out and attune the required relics after completing the Story Mission to re-open the Dark Aether Rift for subsequent runs. Complete the objectives within to acquire new powerful schematics.

New Schematics

Dead Wire Detonators: Electrify your blasts for massive damage using the Dead Wire Detonators, adding the Dead Wire Ammo Mod effect to all of your explosive armaments, including Lethals and Launchers. This is sure to come in handy when facing off against the Dark Aether Rift's new Disciple variant.

Golden Mask Filter: Forget the constant search for a functioning gas mask when approaching strongholds and other areas where gas threatens to suffocate incoming Operators. Attaching the Golden Mask Filter to a gas mask causes its charge to self-regenerate over time. The mask can still break if its charge is fully used up in one go, though the filter will be reapplied to the next one you find.

Sergeant's Beret: With the undead roaming around, you've got enough to worry about before taking Zakhaev's Mercs into consideration. Don the Sergeant's Beret to trick the faction into thinking that you're one of their own. As a bonus, you'll gain a Merc Bodyguard who fearlessly follows you into the action.

New Warlord: Rainmaker

Challengers of the new Warlord Rainmaker will need to plan their tactics carefully when approaching this artillery and demolitions expert. Find him in his fortress on Rahaa Island in the southeastern Urzikstan Exclusion Zone, where he's supported by an army that he's only too willing to expend in pursuit of annihilating Operation Deadbolt.

Expect mortar rounds and RPG fire on approach. Bring reliable transport to breach the fortress combined with long-ranged support to whittle down the enemy forces from afar. Remain cautious after breaching the walls, as the Warlord has set multiple traps to catch unsuspecting Operators. When you get to the Warlord himself, be ready to inflict maximum pain.

CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE OVERVIEW [WZ]

New Event, Field Upgrade, and More Warzone Features

With occasional aerial bombardments increasing in ferocity across Rebirth Island, expect a change in the weather, a variety of additional items, Events, and more Features as you drop in at Mid-Season:

Boost Your Defenses in the New Heavy Armor Public Event

This Public Event arrives in Season 3 Reloaded. A rare occurrence at Infil, this raises the number of armor plates players can carry, buffing the total number of health points from 150 to 200 for the whole match. For more information, click here.

Gear Up with the new Utility Box Field Upgrade (Rebirth Island)

The Utility Box combines Ammo and Armor Boxes together allowing Operators to resupply everything ranging from bullets to grenades. Purchase the box at Buy Stations or as a piece of ground loot.

Weapon Trade Station (Rebirth Island)





The Weapon Trade Station returns to help fill your pockets. Trade in your weapon for one of a lower rarity plus some extra loot. Rarity is determined by your weapon's total attachments and is displayed by its color in the weapon info box, from most common to least common as follows: Gray, Green, Blue, Purple, and Orange. The weapon you trade in returns one of two rarity levels lower (or "more common").

The extra items that drop may include ammo, cash, and equipment (Tacticals, Lethals, Field Upgrades, Killstreaks, Gas Masks). With some luck, trading in a powerful weapon may even reward the Specialist Perk Package, with even better rewards during a Fire Sale!

Perk Package: Specialist (Rebirth Island)

Become the ultimate Operator if you're lucky enough to come across the rare Specialist Perk Package. With Specialist activated, your Operator will benefit from ALL available Perks . The complete list of abilities include:

Perk Slots 1 and 2 (all Perks active): Battle Hardened, Double Time, E.O.D., Focus, Irradiated, Mechanic, Mountaineer, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Sleight of Hand, Spotter, Strong Arm.

Battle Hardened, Double Time, E.O.D., Focus, Irradiated, Mechanic, Mountaineer, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Sleight of Hand, Spotter, Strong Arm. Perk Slot 3 (all Perks active): Cold-Blooded, Escapist, Payout, Primed, Quick Fix, Resupply, Stalker, Survivor, Tempered, Tracker.

Cold-Blooded, Escapist, Payout, Primed, Quick Fix, Resupply, Stalker, Survivor, Tempered, Tracker. Perk Slot 4 (all Perks active): Birdseye, Combat Scout, Flex, Ghost, High Alert, Resolute, Shrouded.

As a force to be reckoned with, this is your surest bet toward victory. Good luck finding it.

New Killstreak — Foresight (Rebirth Island)

Perfect your strategy by seeing what's coming with Foresight, showing you the location of every future gas circle in the match. Find the new Killstreak as a piece of rare loot. Strategize accordingly to make the most out of the intel you're given, setting up for the win where you know the gas will end up at the match's end.

And More on the Way

Along with upcoming playlists like Loaded Resurgence (at Mid-Season Launch) and Rebirth Lockdown (later into the Season), keep an eye out for the new Utility Box Field Upgrade, providing ammo, armor plates, and extra equipment to stock up your Operator for the most vicious battles ahead. And beef up through the Heavy Armor Public Event, adding a permanent extra plate slot to all Armor Plate Carriers for the rest of the match.

Something is happening with the Bunkers on Urzikstan, too. Curious squads who explore these areas are apt to discover the rewards within. That isn't all that's coming, either, though some [[REDACTED]] surprises are best left to our players to uncover.

CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE MOBILE OVERVIEW [WZM]

Amass Riches During Golden Week

Join the debut of Golden Week, a holiday-centric celebration featuring new content inspired by Japanese folklore. Earn Event Points by playing through the limited time Golden Plunder playlist, or any playlist you prefer, and then collect your free rewards through the Golden Week Event: Seeing Yokai.

Featured rewards:

(Weapon Blueprint) Lockwood 300 – Shogun's Harmony

(Weapon Blueprint) Combat Knife – Stealth Blossom

(Animated Calling Card) Golden Week

Hit up the Golden Week-themed Yokai's Elegance Keep for the chance to earn further folklore-themed rewards, including the Oni – Daimyo operator and Vaznev-9K – Yokai's Elegance weapon blueprint

Golden Plunder: Collect as much gold as you can by eliminating enemies, looting Supply Crates, and completing Contracts. When time runs out, the squad with the highest total wins. Unlimited respawns.

Get in on the Mid-Season

Season Reloaded will go live in Call of Duty: WZM following the Golden Week event. Look out for new in-game events every week with a chance to earn new free rewards alongside Limited Time modes and playlists. Additionally, there will be high-quality rewards releasing weekly through bundles and the Warzone Mobile Original Keeps.

New Mode and Map Feature: Massive lightning storms are wreaking havoc over Rebirth Island in the limited-time High Voltage mode. Operators who get struck by lightning will grow more powerful by earning a random Perk. Meanwhile, Viking Runes have been spotted throughout Verdansk. Will you keep them intact or risk destroying them for their rewards?

Game Updates: As a part of ongoing efforts toward optimizing the game, Season Reloaded promises to continue deliver regular game updates to make the overall experience even better for our millions of players across iOS and Android devices. Keep an eye on official Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile social channels for the latest info on updates.

GENERAL OVERVIEW (MWIII, MWZ, WZ, WZM)

New Weapon

BAL-27 (Assault Rifle)

"A bullpup prototype weapon designed to increase fire rate over time while the trigger is squeezed. The first 4 shots are slower to fire but highly accurate."

The top-loading BAL-27 Assault Rifle offers quick reloads and a unique firing mechanism whereby the initial four shots favor accuracy before the weapon kicks into a higher fire rate to finish the job and bring down your target fast. Pump the trigger at greater distances to benefit from the improved accuracy of its first shots or hold down the trigger to spray enemies up close.

The BAL-27 introduces the new Sunset Waves, Simpler Times, Electro Torrent, and Sunny Side Weapon Camos, accessible by completing BAL-27-specific in-game challenges.

How to Unlock the Base Weapon: Via a new Sector in the Season 3 Battle Pass.

New Store Offerings: Devin Booker and More

The mid-season update brings Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker to the fight in a Store Bundle that transfers the star's shooting skills from the court to the battlefield. Expect an array of other exciting new Bundles coming in the mid-season, with some highlights detailed below.

Tracer Pack: D Book Was Here

Take the shot and bring home the win with the "DBook" Operator Skin featuring the Phoenix Suns shooting guard in black tie tux and matching beanie. Booker arrives on the scene with two animated Weapon Blueprints with Swish Tracers: eliminate enemies at a distance using the "Sunrise" MTZ-762 Battle Rifle or rush the objective using the "Sunset" WSP-9 SMG.

Call in man's best friend support by taking down enemies with the "Sick 'Em Haven" Finishing Move, and show everyone who the MVP is by equipping the "Booker Card" Large Decal, the "Lucky Ace" Weapon Sticker, the "Man's Best Friend" Charm, and the "Be Legendary" Loading Screen.

Trash Talk 2.0 Ultra Skin: Tracer Pro Pack

Talk trash and take names with the "Broadcast" Operator Skin for Ripper, featuring a robotic body with a television for a head. Boost your signal with two Animated Weapon Blueprints with Trash Talk Tracers and the Bodied 2.0 Death Effect: the "Smile and Nod" Striker 9 SMG and the "It's Personal" TAQ Evolvere LMG.

Let 'em know you're ready to rumble on the mic by equipping the "Trash Talk" Large Decal, the "Toxic Waste" Weapon Sticker, and the "Feelings on Display" Charm. On top of these in-game items, the Bundle also includes 2400 COD Points to spend toward your next Store purchase!

Echo Endo: Vibrant Vixen Tracer Pack

Out-fox the competition with the "Mikan Endo" Operator Skin donning a tactical uniform and animated faceplate representing the cunning creature. Burst down enemies with the "Fox-Bite" FR 5.56 Assault Rifle Blueprint and vaporize them with the "Danger Spark" Sidewinder Battle Rifle Blueprint, both vibrantly colored and featuring VwV :3 Tracers and the Vicious Vixen Death Effect.

Add some splash to your weapons with the "She's a Killer" Large Decal, "Peace and Love" Weapon Sticker, and "Looks Can Kill" Charm. This bundle also includes a Tier Skip Token to help you move forward on the Battle Pass.

Phyto Fighter Tracer Pack

Brighten your squad's day with the bioluminescent "Lucifern" Operator Skin, built of translucent skin over the animated and blue nervous system within. Wield the power of the deep ocean with two Weapon Blueprints featuring Bioluminescence Tracers and the Pelagic Death Effect: the "Paralyzer" BP50 Assault Rifle and the "Splash Damage" TAQ Eradicator LMG.

Display your advanced lifeform with pride by applying the "Electric Light Organism" Large Decal, "Glow Shtick" Weapon Sticker, and "Now You Sea Me" Weapon Charm. The Bundle also includes a Double Battle Pass XP Token and a powerful one-time use Flawless Aetherium Crystal that instantly empowers your weapon with Pack-A-Punch Level 3.

CDL Cataclysm Pack

Bring about the demise of your enemies with the dystopian "Cacotopia" Operator Skin for Doc, featuring a cell-shaded art style boasting a gas mask and tactical gear scrounged up from the wasteland. Take on enemies with the "Dystopia" Striker 9 SMG Blueprint, featuring improved bullet velocity and recoil control and sporting a precision sight.

Give your foes a taste of living on the edge by equipping the "Iron Lung" Charm, "Vroom" Animated Calling Card, "Alpha" Large Decal, "Guiding Light" Emblem, and the "Scratch Tally" Weapon Sticker.

Additional Store Content

Look for other Store Bundles coming in the mid-season, including the Tracer Pack: Wubz and Friends and the Tracer Pack: Hare-raiser Party Packs. Receive XP bonuses when playing in a party with others wearing Operators Skins from the same Party Pack.

New Weekly Challenges and Event

Refer to the in-game Weekly Challenges throughout the mid-season to view the remaining rewards arriving in Season 3, including new Aftermarket Parts plus a new Weapon Blueprint and Weapon Camo.

Mid-Season Weekly Challenges

JAK Patriot (Aftermarket Part)

Compatibility: M16 (Assault Rifle)

Converts the M16 into a fully automatic rifle with a heavy ported barrel built to provide superior recoil control and firing aim stability.

JAK Wardens (Aftermarket Part)

Compatibility: Lockwood Mk2 (Marksman Rifle)

Become the enemy's biggest nightmare with this AMP allowing akimbo use of the powerful level-action Shotgun.

JAK Atlas Kit (Aftermarket Part)

Compatibility: AMR9 (SMG)

Converts the AMR9 into an extremely lethal and accurate 5-round burst carbine chambered in 556.

New Weapon Blueprint and Camo: Plus, keep an eye out for the "Squad Games" Weapon Blueprint and complete all Weekly Challenges to unlock the Allegiances Weapon Camo (shown above).

Season 3 Reloaded Events

Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe Event

Rewards: 12

It's not a system error: Starting imminently, and running throughout the start of Season 3 Reloaded, Vi.Rus has made his way into the Vortex. Earn XP to unlock rewards. Equip the Bacillus skin from the Tracer Pack: Horsemen: Vi.Rus Ultra Skin for a boost.

Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.)

Look out for the in-game U Assist Veterans Challenge, arriving during the mid-season. The event kicks off May 8 and lasts through May 22 in support of the Call of Duty Endowment's Military Appreciation Month celebrations. Stay tuned for more details on the in-game event and additional Military Appreciation Month announcements from C.O.D.E. to come on May 6.