PlayStation Reveals Concern About Xbox's Acquisition of Call of Duty

PlayStation has revealed that it has some concerns related to Xbox's upcoming acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, and by proxy, the Call of Duty franchise. At this point in time, Xbox hasn't officially acquired Activision, as the deal to obtain the publisher is currently slated to finalize midway through 2023. And while nothing that we have seen so far has suggested that this deal won't close, PlayStation seems to have expressed some nervousness about the move, specifically with how it relates to Call of Duty.

Spotted by ResetEra, Sony recently gave a number of new statements to Brazil's regulatory board in relation to the Microsoft acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. Currently, regulations committees around the globe are looking into the potential deal to decide whether or not it can go through next year. As such, companies like Sony have now chimed in on the matter due to questions that have been submitted by various review boards.

In short, Sony revealed that its main concern about Call of Duty being owned by Microsoft is that it could lead to more players looking to play the series on Xbox. Given how entrenched the Call of Duty series is, Sony seems to believe that Microsoft's ownership of the brand could sway where people look to experience the franchise.

"According to a 2019 study, 'The importance of Call of Duty to entertainment, in general, is indescribable.' The brand was the only video game IP to break into the top 10 of all entertainment brands among fans, joining powerhouses such as Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings," Sony said in its official statement. "Call of Duty is so popular that it influences users' choice of console, and its community of loyal users is entrenched enough that even if a competitor had the budget to develop a similar product, it would not be able to rival it."

For now, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that Microsoft wants to "keep Call of Duty on PlayStation." Whether or not this plan could change in the future remains to be seen, but Sony's concerns about Call of Duty being owned by Microsoft might prove to be unfounded if the franchise continues to release on PS5 in perpetuity.

