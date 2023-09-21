Call of Duty Adds Multiple Spawn Skins in Season 6 Battle Pass; Confirmed for Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty's upcoming season 6 update is centered around Todd McFarlane's Spawn. For years, Call of Duty was a franchise that would release as many as four DLC packs for each game with one planned about every 3 months. With it, you'd get new multiplayer maps, sometimes new weapons, and usually extra co-op content for Zombies/Spec Ops/Extinction. However, as the industry began shifting toward battle passes, Call of Duty ditched the premium map packs. In 2019, the series would begin offering free seasonal content that added new maps, weapons, and eventually, characters and other cosmetic items. This naturally opened the door to crossover content as well that could be sold as bundles.

Now, comic book character Spawn is being added to Call of Duty via the game's season 6 battle pass. This is the first time a licensed character has headlined the battle pass and it will result in tons of Spawn-related goodies. On top of getting skins for Spawn and his alter ego Al Simmons respectively, players will also get skins for Violator, Disruptor, and more. It's a pretty jam-packed update to say the least. ComicBook.com got to speak with Todd McFarlane about the crossover and he hopes it will introduce tons of new people to the beloved comic book character.

"[There are millions of people who] know nothing about Spawn", said McFarlane. "[People who have] never heard about Spawn, have never collected Spawn, and don't even know who Todd is.' So yes, in an odd way, that's actually the most value to me of saying, 'Oh, my gosh, they're going to give me a landscape in which I can introduce my guy, my character, to this big, big, big array of consumers, fans of the Call of Duty game.' And I hope we can make an impression with our character and how he plays in the game."

Spawn will join Call of Duty on September 27th and will also be available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for those who own those skins on November 10th. You can view the skins below.

Al Simmons (Battle Pass)

(Photo: Activision)

Tactical Spawn (Tier 0)

(Photo: Activision)

Spawn (Tier 100)

(Photo: Activision)

Burned Spawn (Al Simmons Skin)

(Photo: Activision)

"Prior to his transformation into Spawn, Al Simmons was deceived and burned alive. This shrouded figure is one of many forms Spawn takes."

Creepy Clown (Fender Skin)

(Photo: Activision)

"A hell-born half-demon of considerable power and deviancy, the arch-villain Violator has taken the form of a rotund clown to anger Spawn."

Violator (König Skin)

(Photo: Activision)

"Closer to the true form, the cruel and arrogant Violator brings "death on two legs" in the form of a grotesquely headed Operator to further infuriate Spawn."

Disruptor (Horangi Skin)

(Photo: Activision)



"Masquerading as a businessman and responsible for the death and transformation of Al Simmons, Disruptor is known by many names and is feared as a crime lord."

Soul Crusher (Vega Skin)

(Photo: Activision)



"A mysterious rival of Spawn's, Soul Crusher is an enigmatic figure, using noxious gasses to asphyxiate his victims into submission."

Nikto Spawn (Nikto Skin)

(Photo: Activision)

"Operator Nikto favors a similar tactical look and impressive mask getup and takes it to the next level with this Spawn homage."

Gaia (Nova Skin)

"Said to be an earthen form of Mother Nature herself, Gaia is an ancient goddess of considerable power and seeks ruination for those intent on despoiling her realm."