Call of Duty Delays Release of Major Warzone 2 Feature at Last Minute

Call of Duty is delaying the release of a major and long-requested Call of Duty: Warzone 2 feature. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises out there, largely because you can count on a new game every single fall. For well over a decade, Activision was able to satisfy customers at launch and keep the cycle going with minimal issues. However, as game development has gotten more complicated, things have begun to go awry. This has resulted in developers getting pulled off of titles, features like the campaign getting scrapped for Black Ops 4, and much more. Although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released earlier this year with all of its most important features in tact, it still had a lot of issues including bugs and other smaller things missing at launch.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was no exception to this and resulted in some fans having to demand things like combat records and leaderboards be added to the game. Of course, Warzone 2 is a game of bragging rights. You want to get a lot of wins so you can prove your skill and have it be recognized on the leaderboards. It wasn't in the battle royale at launch, but was confirmed to be included in the mid-season update releasing on December 14th with a caveat: none of your stats would carry over, so you'd essentially start with a blank slate. It's annoying, but whatever, at least it's here, right? Wrong! It was confirmed at the eleventh hour that combat records and leaderboards for Warzone 2 would no longer be included in this update due to the "accuracy of the data population."

Although previously announced, Warzone 2.0 Combat Records will not be launching with Season 01 Reloaded due to the accuracy of the data population. However, we continue to work on this feature and the implementation of Leaderboards and will provide an update when available. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 14, 2022

They will still be coming somewhere down the line, but for now, we have no idea when that will be. Of course, this is disappointing news for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players that want to keep track of their wins, how well they're performing, and so on. While not necessarily essential, these are things players have come to expect with these games at launch.

Are you someone who is waiting for combat records to be put into Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Let me know how you feel about this news in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.