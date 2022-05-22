Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Insider Teases Long Awaited Feature

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will reportedly feature a much-requested, long-awaited feature. Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the best battle royale games thanks to it using Modern Warfare as a foundation. It has incredibly tight and satisfying gunplay, fun maps that allow for all kinds of strategies, vehicles, and much more. With that said, there are still some kinks that need to be worked out, and that is largely because of that aforementioned foundation. There are some huge issues with things like movement in Warzone, such as the fact your character struggles to climb up some very simple rocks and can't swim. Thankfully, it seems like one of those things will be fixed in the upcoming sequel.

Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson posted what appears to be a general outline of the map in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 with a tease that the game will allow you to swim. If players enter a body of a deep body of water in the current iteration, they immediately die. On some maps, the game will actually drop AFK players into the ocean at the start of the map. It seems like that won't be happening anymore. No details were provided for how swimming will work in this game, perhaps there will be a stamina bar so players can't sit in the water until the circle shrinks. It also seems likely that boats will play a factor so players don't get stuck out at sea. Given Modern Warfare served as the foundation for Warzone, it wouldn't be surprising if swimming is also a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

It's time for a bourbon me thinks. pic.twitter.com/2Ne52DH7QN — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 21, 2022

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is expected to be revealed sometime this year. It will launch with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II which is expected to be revealed in June. The game already has a logo and some loose teases about the game's setting, but other than that, it largely remains a mystery. Some general details about how Raven Software is changing the gameplay for Warzone 2 have trickled out alongside some blurry gameplay, but we're still waiting to here about the grand vision for the game.

