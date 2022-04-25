Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Will Be Revealed This Year

✖

Activision has announced that it will formally be unveiling Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which is the yet-to-be-confirmed title of the next battle royale entry in the series, at some point this year. Within recent months, rumors and reports have continued to circle stating that the next entry in the Warzone series will likely be coming about at some point in 2023. And while there's still not a lot that we currently know about this new take on Warzone, we'll definitely be learning more before 2022 comes to a close.

As part of a new presentation going over earnings from the first quarter of 2022, Activision divulged that it will have more to say on Call of Duty: Warzone 2 later this year. "The new free-to-play Warzone experience, which is built from the ground-up alongside the premium game, features groundbreaking innovations to be revealed later this year," Activision said of the upcoming game. Further details, such as the platforms it will be coming to, weren't given in this description, but we at the very least know that some initial details (and likely some gameplay footage) will be appearing down the road.

With the reveal of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 confirmed to happen this year, it tells us that Call of Duty as a whole is going to have a massive 2022. Not only will Warzone 2 be unveiled, but a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to release later in the year as well. Not to mention, Activision has already also confirmed this year that it's working on a new mobile iteration of Warzone as well. In short, Activision is leaning into Call of Duty heavily right now, so if you're a fan of the franchise, there's a lot to look forward to.

What kind of changes are you hoping to see Call of Duty: Warzone 2 implement? And do you believe that the game will be exclusive to current-gen hardware, or will it come to last-gen platforms as well? Give me your own thoughts either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.