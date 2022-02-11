Call of Duty: Warzone Sandbox Mode Confirmed

After much discussion and speculation online about plans for unannounced projects such as a “Call of Duty: Warzone 2” and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2,” Activision shared the first official details on its plans for the future of Call of Duty. A post shared on Friday as well as several concise social posts confirmed not only the plans for the next mainline Call of Duty game which will indeed be a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare but also confirmed a new Warzone “experience” is coming. The word “sandbox” was used, too, which bolsters past rumors about such a mode coming to the battle royale game.

Over in the post on Activision’s site, Activision said its main priority right now was Warzone. That led to talks about what’s coming in the immediate future, but towards the bottom, the publisher teased what’s to come after confirming the plans for Call of Duty 2022.

“The new game and a new Warzone experience are designed together from the ground-up,” Activision said.

So, the new game and Warzone are designed to work hand-in-hand, but that’s all that was said about it there in the post. In a separate tweet thread sharing more information, Activision added that it has plans for “A massive evolution of BR, with an all-new playspace and new sandbox mode” in Warzone. As mentioned in both the post and the tweet, this new Warzone experience and the next main Call of Duty game will be powered by a new engine.

Let’s start with a look ahead:

✅ COD 2022 is a sequel to MW 2019, and being designed with a new #Warzone experience (both led by @InfinityWard)

✅ A massive evolution of BR, with an all-new playspace and new sandbox mode

✅ A new engine powering both the new game and #Warzone — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 11, 2022

We’ve seen this sandbox mode mentioned before, though not officially. Insiders claiming to have knowledge about the next Call of Duty game and the new iteration of Warzone have talked about a “DMZ” mode which was said to be more of an open-ended experience. Tom Henderson, a Call of Duty insider who many have looked to for information about the next Call of Duty plans, said on Twitter following the news from Friday that this new sandbox mode is indeed the DMZ that’s been referenced before.

While it’ll likely be a while longer before people are actually able to play this new Call of Duty experience, Warzone players have been reassured as to where the priorities lie.

“Naturally, we have exciting plans in the works across the franchise this year, but currently the team’s focus is strictly on the Warzone experience we are all playing today, addressing current frustrations, and tackling several important requests from our community,” Activision said in the post.