Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open-World Mode Potentially Leaked

According to a new report, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — also known as Call of Duty 2022 — will have an open-world mode. We’ve been hearing about the next COD for months, and in recent weeks, we’ve been hearing about a new mode it will introduce called “DMZ.” And according to a prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker, Ralph, this mode has been described to him as an “open-world title” featuring a “procedurally generated world with varied missions, AI, weather, and events.”

Unfortunately, this is the extent of information divulged by Ralph. Previous reports have suggested the mode is similar to Escape From Tarkov and that it was originally in development for 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but work on it ceased at some point during development to presumably focus on other elements of the game.

It’s been reported that this year’s installment has had more development time than previous games, which may explain why it could be set to have an extra — and from the sounds of it, ambitious — mode.

All of that said, like everything we’ve been hearing about next year’s Call of Duty, everything here is unofficial, which means take it with a grain of salt. It’s likely going to be at least a few months — if not a handful more — before we get any official information on what Infinity Ward has cooking.

