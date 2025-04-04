Call of Duty: Warzone Announces Change to Verdansk Armor Plate Availability

As of April 3rd, the Verdansk map has returned to Call of Duty: Warzone. This is the return of the map that Warzone launched with back in 2020, and many players are thrilled for the nostalgic return. So far, gamers are pretty happy with the Verdansk update, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. Thankfully, Call of Duty development partner Raven Software has confirmed plans to release an update to address player feedback about the Warzone Verdansk update. And yes, that includes fixing armor plate distribution.

Gamers who’ve dropped into Verdansk since the Warzone update have likely noticed that armor plates aren’t as plentiful in crates as they should be. You might have more luck finding one randomly on the ground than getting one where you might expect, and players aren’t thrilled with the amount of armor available to keep them in the game. But a post from Raven Software, who supports development for ActiVision’s Call of Duty, confirms the developers are already aware of the issues. And better yet, they’re working on it.

Thank you all for dropping into Verdansk in our Season 03 Call of Duty: #Warzone update! We're thrilled to see everyone having such a great time so far. 🪂



We've collected a massive amount of launch feedback and the team is already on it – including the distribution of armor… — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 4, 2025

The post notes that Raven Software has “collected a massive amount of launch feedback” and that the team is “already on it.” This likely means that a Warzone patch to address bugs, improve performance, and make other adjustments in response to player feedback is on the way. Given that they’re not promising more info until next week, however, that patch likely won’t arrive prior to everyone’s weekend plans in Verdansk.

Is Verdansk Here to Stay in Warzone?

Despite complaints about armor availability and some other balance adjustments, Call of Duty fans are pretty happy with the Verdansk update so far. Fans have speculated that the decision to bring this OG map back to Warzone was a play to entice players back to the game. And thus far, it could be working. From the Steam charts alone, Warzone jumped from an April 3rd player peak of around 62,000 to a post-Verdansk peak of 113,812. And that’s before the first full weekend with the map back in the game. Given that many players prefer Warzone on console, these numbers aren’t a perfect indicator, but thus far, it looks like players are eager to return to the Verdansk days.

With plans to release a patch to improve Verdansk in Warzone, players may be wondering how long the map will stay now that it’s back. The map was initially around for a little over a year and a half, replaced by a new entry in late 2021. As of now, Call of Duty: Warzone has not officially confirmed whether the Verdansk map is back for good or if it will get rotated out of the game again in the near future.

Verdansk in call of duty: Warzone

As the first map many players experienced in Warzone, Verdansk holds a special place in the hearts of many fans. So, many players are hoping the map is back for good, or at least for the next few years of the game. If the high player numbers from the first day post-launch stay strong, it would be surprising if the team behind Call of Duty: Warzone planned to pull the map any time soon. How many players stay engaged after the initial excitement wears off may play a part in long-term plans for the map and for Warzone in general.

Given that Raven Software is working on a patch, it looks like Verdansk will at least be around long enough to see a few gameplay improvements.

Have you loaded back into Warzone to check out the return of the OG Verdansk map yet? Let us know how it’s going in the comments below!