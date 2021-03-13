Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leak Reveals New Map Modern Warfare 3 Fans Will Like

By Tyler Fischer

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leak has surfaced online, and it has the full attention of Modern Warfare 3 fans. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is set to end on April 21, which means Season 3 is only a month and a couple of weeks away. For Warzone, it looks like players are getting an explosive event featuring nukes and a zombie takeover that will bring a new map to the free-to-play experience. Right now, it looks like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have a far less exciting transition from Season 2 to Season 3.

While it doesn't look like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will get a special, season-transitioning event, it does look like it's getting a brand multiplayer map dubbed Echelon that will reportedly be a mix of the following three maps: Highrise, Vertigo, and Dome.

The leak comes the way of "Black Ops Cold War Newz," and unfortunately, it's not accompanied by any media, however, the leak does note the map has a big crane, is set on top of a tall building, and has two domes similar in style of Modern Warfare 3's Dome map.

Concluding, the leak claims the map is a 6v6 map and has been "held back since before Season 1," though it's not divulged why it's been held back.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt given that it's all unofficial. Further, even if everything here is correct and as exciting as it sounds, it's also subject to change.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on Cold War, Warzone, Modern Warfare, and every other COD game under the sun, click here or check out the relevant links below:

