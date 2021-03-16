Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 250 Player Count Rumor Has Players Worried

✖

According to a copious amount of rumors, Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 will give the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC battle royale game a new map. And according to rumors based on these rumors, Activision and Raven Software may be increasing the player count from 150 to 250. While that may sound exciting to some, it has other players worried. As Modern Warzone points out over on Twitter, the free-to-play game already has plenty of issues with a 150-player count. You'd imagine adding another 100 players to the fold would only amplify these issues and possibly create new ones.

On top of this rumor, is another about the new map. According to the same source, the new map could have 23 places of interest, which would be three more than Verdansk currently has. And this lines up with the rumors and leaks pointing towards this new map being bigger than the current one.

Unfortunately, this is where the rumors about the new map end, at least the rumors of consequence. Right now, neither have been substantiated in a major way, and so far Activision and Raven Software haven't commented on either rumor, leaving fans with nothing but speculation.

New rumors state that #Warzone could be increasing to 250 players with the next map, but I wouldn’t buy too far into that. The game already has enough issues with 150. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) March 14, 2021

The Ural Mountains #Warzone map could have 23 POI’s. This gives it 3 more Points of Interest than Verdansk currently has 👀 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) March 14, 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is set to go live on April 21 alongside a Season 2-ending event featuring nuclear bombs and a zombie takeover, all of which you can read about right here.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on Warzone, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, COD Mobile, and all things Call of Duty -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, deals, and guides -- click here.