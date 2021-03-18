Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Event Called Out by Players as Zombies Spread to Hospital
Zombies are "spreading" across Verdansk ahead of the end of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2, which is expected to go out with a map-destroying, nuclear event. Up until this week, zombies were contained to Shipyard. Now, they've moved to Hospital. That said, while on paper zombies slowly spreading across the map sounds great, the actual event isn't realizing this potential.
For one, players have been pointing out that the spread is moving incredibly slowly, which is true. The Outbreak event has been going on for a few weeks at this point, yet the spread is still at five percent complete.
Meanwhile, Zombies aren't spreading across the map as much as migrating from place to place and they also need to be activated. When this event began players imagined that Verdansk would eventually be overrun with zombies to the point the game would be unplayable, and thus the nuke would be deployed out of necessity. However, it's looking like the build-up to the event won't be this epic.
A surgical hand is needed at the #Warzone Hospital...
⚠️ Threat Level: High— Call of Duty 🧟 (@CallofDuty) March 18, 2021
🏥 Objective: Clear the Hospital pic.twitter.com/31hTdpQiMk
At the start of Season 2, players had high hopes for the zombies takeover, but it seems this hope has been largely replaced with disappointment and frustration.
Fortnite Making Warzone Look Bad
Not only are they taking too long for the zombies to spread in Warzone, but having to activate them on the map is straight up garbage. Why not have them roam?
You're right Activision, you shouldn't view Fortnite as a competitor, because they are 10 leagues in front of you. pic.twitter.com/I29eCl1MOQ— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 18, 2021
Wait, How Are the Zombies Now at Hospital
How are zombies at hospital how about downtown and farmland— Luis Martinez (@LuisMar81158634) March 18, 2021
This Doesn't Feel Like a Takeover
Stop moving them and start making them spread to more than one location.— josh schneider (@joshsch19) March 18, 2021
If I had been in charge of this whole operation, I would have set it up so that they were in Shipwreck and Prison and in Hospital at the same time.
This Is the Threat?
So instead of spreading the zombie outbreak across the map you're just.. relocating them? How exactly are they a threat then? This is stupid as fuck and a waste of time. No need to nuke Verdansk if THIS is the "threat".— James Kevlar (Bobot) (@BobotPlayz) March 18, 2021
Dumb
Seems like they are just moving them around to different locations. So so dumb— hotelsalmon (@hotelsalmon) March 18, 2021
Most Boring Event Ever
Most boring event ever. 40 zombies, such wow 🙄— ꧁༺ 𝖒𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊 ༻꧂ (@MishellyRio) March 18, 2021
Slowest Event Ever
This event is soooooooo slow— Capster (@fsdfdsfds12) March 18, 2021
Dropping the Ball
Man, y'all dropping the ball on this event. First, you have to interact with a computer to have zombies appear. Second, the zombies aren't even spreading, they just move to a different location. How dumb is that?— Christopher Knapp (@chrisknapp15) March 18, 2021
Time to Cut Off Treyarch?
Please stop it.
Please stop letting Treyarch have any involvement with Call of Duty.— Liam Shepherd (@lgshepherd) March 18, 2021
Just Release the Map
Just release the new map— Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) March 18, 2021