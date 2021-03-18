Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Event Called Out by Players as Zombies Spread to Hospital

Zombies are "spreading" across Verdansk ahead of the end of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2, which is expected to go out with a map-destroying, nuclear event. Up until this week, zombies were contained to Shipyard. Now, they've moved to Hospital. That said, while on paper zombies slowly spreading across the map sounds great, the actual event isn't realizing this potential.

For one, players have been pointing out that the spread is moving incredibly slowly, which is true. The Outbreak event has been going on for a few weeks at this point, yet the spread is still at five percent complete.

Meanwhile, Zombies aren't spreading across the map as much as migrating from place to place and they also need to be activated. When this event began players imagined that Verdansk would eventually be overrun with zombies to the point the game would be unplayable, and thus the nuke would be deployed out of necessity. However, it's looking like the build-up to the event won't be this epic.

A surgical hand is needed at the #Warzone Hospital... ⚠️ Threat Level: High

🏥 Objective: Clear the Hospital pic.twitter.com/31hTdpQiMk — Call of Duty 🧟 (@CallofDuty) March 18, 2021

At the start of Season 2, players had high hopes for the zombies takeover, but it seems this hope has been largely replaced with disappointment and frustration.