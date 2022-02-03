Call of Duty: Warzone Reverses Controversial Gameplay Change

Raven Software announced today that it’s reversing a controversial gameplay change it recently made to Call of Duty: Warzone on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Recently, Raven Software decided to tweak how loadouts work in Call of Duty: Warzone, making changes nobody asked for or wanted. As you would expect, the changes were met with backlash, which leads to today, the reversal of this change, which Raven Software says was inspired by “community feedback,” also known as the aforementioned backlash.

What does this mean? Well, it means that Loadout Drops will go back to being available to purchase at Buy Stations at any given time rather than being restricted to the opening minutes of rounds.

“In anticipation of Season Two’s launch, the Call of Duty team is pleased to share a recent gameplay change Raven Software is making in Warzone,” reads a statement that accompanied the news. “Following community feedback during Season One, Raven Software is reverting the standard Battle Royale Loadout Drop timing. As part of today’s minor update, Operators should expect to see Loadout Drops available to purchase in Buy Stations at any time, rather than restricting availability during a match’s opening minutes.”

The statement adds:

“Both studios – and all those working on Call of Duty – will continue to listen and act upon community concerns of all levels. As we head into Season Two, which will further address gameplay optimization, balancing, game stability, and bugs, you can expect more details about these updates via the Call of Duty blog, from patch notes directly from Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software, and across Call of Duty social channels.”

Raven Software has still provided minimal insight into why it made these changes in the first place, but suffice to say there won’t be any more loadout changes anytime soon. That said, the team is clearly less than impressed with the current system, so don’t expect them to remain unchanged forever.

