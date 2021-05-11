Call of Duty: Warzone Releases Rambo Teaser Trailer and Possible Release Date

✖

Last week, Activision and Raven Software dropped some cryptic hints that pointed towards an appearance by John Rambo in Call of Duty: Warzone. The official Call of Duty Twitter account has once again hinted at the character's appearance, this time in an all-new teaser trailer. The trailer does everything but reveal the character, giving viewers an extreme close-up on a likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone. The character can also be seen using flaming arrows and a compound bow. The text in the video even features lettering that bears a striking resemblance to the kind used in the First Blood movie poster.

In addition to the teaser, the Tweet includes what seems to be a release date for the character: May 20th. The original Tweet can be found embedded below.

With a release date now confirmed, it's just a matter of time before Activision and Raven Software release more information about John Rambo's presence in the game. Call of Duty: Warzone's map recently switched to an '80s theme to match that of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Rambo should fit well with that time period.

In addition to Rambo, it's possible that more '80s action film heroes will appear in Warzone. In a tease last week, the official Call of Duty Twitter account quoted a Tweet asking about Rambo, Terminator, Chuck Norris, and the A-Team. The Tweet contained a "thinking face" emoji and nothing else. Whether or not any of those other characters will appear remains to be seen, but Rambo could open the door for more!

Call of Duty: Warzone will not mark the first time Rambo has appeared in a video game. In 2014, a video game based on the first three films in the series released on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC via Steam. Unfortunately, the game was mostly met with negative reviews. Hopefully, Rambo's appearance in Warzone will prove more enjoyable!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Call of Duty: Warzone? Would you like to see John Rambo come to the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!