Call of Duty: Warzone Teases Rambo

Call of Duty: Warzone seems to be teasing an appearance from Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo character. The official Call of Duty Twitter account has now sent out a pair of Tweets featuring cryptic references to the film. The first of these asks players if they know "SURVIVORJOHN#1009062," before showcasing some of his stats. These include 552 kills, zero deaths, seven hours played, five wins, and five games played. Twitter user @ericmaynardII seemed to crack the code, pointing out that Rambo has 552 kills across five films, which are a combined seven hours in length. If Rambo isn't coming to Warzone, that seems like a pretty big coincidence!

The original Tweet from the official Call of Duty account can be found embedded below.

Does anyone know SURVIVORJOHN#1009062? Their #WarzoneReport is a sight to be seen. pic.twitter.com/EUFPmexQnF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 5, 2021

A short time after that initial Tweet, the official Call of Duty account seemed to drop another interesting hint. The account quoted a Tweet from a week ago asking whether or not Warzone's new '80s setting might lead to appearances by some era-specific action heroes. Rambo is among those mentioned, and the Call of Duty account simply replied with a "thinking face" emoji.

Rambo's appearance in Call of Duty: Warzone seems all but guaranteed thanks to these Tweets, but it will be interesting to see whether or not other action heroes appear as well. The quoted Tweet also references the Terminator, Chuck Norris, and the A-Team. It remains to be seen whether or not Activision and Raven Software will bring more '80s heroes to the game, but Rambo could very well open the door to more.

For now, fans of Warzone will just have to wait and see what happens! Rambo seems like a great addition to Warzone, and he should fit nicely with Verdansk's new '80s setting. Hopefully Activision will offer some concrete details soon!

