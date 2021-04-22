Call of Duty: Warzone Players Frustrated Over New Map
The new Call of Duty: Warzone map has finally arrived, but it seems a bit familiar. That's because players are once again finding themselves in Verdansk, only this time, it's the location as it looked during the '80s. While a lot of players seem to be enjoying the changes, many others seem disappointed. There was a lot of hype for the new map following the big Nuke event, but players were hoping to see a more significant change. It's possible the map will grow on players over time, but for now, a lot of Call of Duty fans seem underwhelmed by the efforts of Activision and Raven Software.
Fans were hoping for something completely new.
Maybe it’s just me, but the “new” Warzone map is the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen. Unbelievable. Can’t wait to play the same map for another year and a half 🙄— TD Orbedz (@Orbedz1) April 22, 2021
Some are feeling a little deceived...
Honeslty disappointed on the new warzone map. Nothing really new they just added some things 🤦♂️ you fooled us #gaming #Warzone #fyp #Activision #twitch— Alabama hunter (@Cruelty_worlds) April 22, 2021
...while others couldn't help but laugh!
soooo the “new” Warzone map is just the same map...but in 1984...LMAOOOO— Seb △⃒⃘ (@Smurfantino) April 22, 2021
A little more "new" would have been welcome.
Activision went with the lazy route with the new Warzone map.
Entire map gets nuked as the end event? Cool! Let's just go back in time to 1984 and play the same map, just 40 years before the nuke, and not an entirely new map with all new locations!— Ivan (@imnotslav) April 22, 2021
It's a little more intricate than that!
Don’t tell me they just slapped a new skin on and called it a new warzone map— Scartane (@ItsStonebanks) April 22, 2021
A lot of players are comparing it to other games.
Fortnite/pubg/apex: "hey all, here is a brand new map with a whole different feel. Enjoy."
Warzone: "here is the same map, but just like, 40 years ago, so it's slightly different. Enjoy."— CnC_Trigger (@cnc_TRIGGER) April 22, 2021
The hype makes it all the more disappointing.
WarZone is so lame. Teasing a whole new map and then even nuking Verdansk.... to only have you play that same old map back in time with a few updates and color changes.— Brady (@BradyCincy4) April 22, 2021
Maybe opinions will change over time.
the new #Warzone map is a fat L— Dylan Lohr (@dlohr7) April 22, 2021