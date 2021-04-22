Call of Duty: Warzone Players Frustrated Over New Map

The new Call of Duty: Warzone map has finally arrived, but it seems a bit familiar. That's because players are once again finding themselves in Verdansk, only this time, it's the location as it looked during the '80s. While a lot of players seem to be enjoying the changes, many others seem disappointed. There was a lot of hype for the new map following the big Nuke event, but players were hoping to see a more significant change. It's possible the map will grow on players over time, but for now, a lot of Call of Duty fans seem underwhelmed by the efforts of Activision and Raven Software.

Have you checked out the new map in Call of Duty: Warzone? How do you feel about the changes to Verdansk? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Call of Duty: Warzone!