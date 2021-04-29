MLB Star Mike Trout Answers Call of Duty: Warzone Questions From Fans While Playing in a Game

✖

There is no doubt about it that Mike Trout is the best player in Major League Baseball at this point in time. The former MVP has already asserted himself as one of the best to ever play baseball, which is no small feat considering he's still only 29-years old. Despite his accomplishments on the field, though, it seems as though Trout still finds plenty of time to play Call of Duty: Warzone in his off time. And to that end, fans are now coming to him with questions of their own about his preferences in the battle royale shooter.

During a recent baseball game, fans in the stands began screaming questions at Trout about Call of Duty: Warzone to find out what he likes most in the game. In fact, one fan ended up asking Trout which gun he prefers to utilize the most in-game. While Trout was standing in center field, one fan shouted at him, "Hey, MP5 right hand, MAC-10 left hand!" Trout quickly answered by raising his left gloved hand, letting fans know that he prefers to rock with the MAC-10. The response was immediately met with laughs and cheers from the fans in question.

Mike Trout answering fans' Call of Duty questions 🤣 (via @gabersaurus)pic.twitter.com/BeoTMUmcoa — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 29, 2021

What's great about Trout and his relationship with Call of Duty: Warzone is that this isn't the first time this season he has been seen on-field talking about the game. In another interaction last week, fellow all-star (and known cheater) Carlos Correa briefly chatted with Trout about the destruction of Verdansk that took place in Warzone not too long ago. Trout asked if Correa had been talking about the new map in the game to which Correa replied and said he was. Trout then made it known that he was going to dive into the map himself later that night once the game ended.

MIKE TROUT AND CORREA TALKING ABOUT COD pic.twitter.com/Kcac3CC4wy — FᴏʀᴇᴠᴇʀSᴛʀᴏs☄️ (@ForeverStros) April 23, 2021

It's often funny to see interactions like this play out on a baseball field, but when there are 162 games played in a full regular season, clearly players like Trout need to do something to break up the monotony just a bit. As it turns out, fantasizing about playing Call of Duty once off the clock is something that people do no matter the profession.

If you're looking to play Call of Duty: Warzone for yourself at the moment, the free-to-play shooter is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. And if you happen to dive into the game any time in the future, perhaps you'll end up shooting down a former American League MVP in the process.