Call of Duty: Warzone Reaches New Milestone on Banned Accounts

Call of Duty: Warzone has always had – and probably always will to a degree – a cheating problem, but developer Raven Software has been responding in kind by banning tons of accounts when they’re found to be in violation of the game’s guidelines. Our last update on the matter saw Raven telling players it’d banned over 475,000 accounts in total as of April, and this week, we got another update on the banning situation. Another wave of bans from Raven has now brought the total number of banned accounts to over 500,000.

The latest on the banned accounts in Warzone came in the form of a tweet with no larger blog post attached to it this time. On Thursday alone, Raven said that it’d banned over 30,000 accounts to help bring the total to what it is now. We don’t have an exact number, but we know that it’s crossed the half-million mark.

Banned over 30,000 malicious accounts across Call of Duty yesterday... bringing us to over half a million accounts banned in #Warzone. 🚫 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) May 14, 2021

The last update prior to this one that was shared in April contained a more detailed breakdown of Raven’s and Activision’s anti-cheat efforts in Warzone. The developer said at the time that it banned accounts every day, seven days a week, and that it’d continue to crack down on not just cheaters but those who create and distribute the cheats as well to make sure that Call of Duty games are a fairer experience.

“As the security and enforcement teams continue to tackle cheating through enforcement, prevention, research and technology, we will continue to share constant updates on our progress,” Raven said in April. “Again, there is no place for cheating. Delivering a fair and fun experience for all players is our top priority. On behalf of all the teams across our Call of Duty® security and enforcement groups covering Warzone, Modern Warfare and Black Ops, we will not rest, and we appreciate your patience.”

Cheats aside, it looks like the future of Warzone will be filled with ‘80s action stars thanks to a new event starting up soon. Rambo and John McClane from Rambo: First Blood and Die Hard, respectively, are coming to the game soon. The crossovers have both been confirmed as of this week, but it’s likely we’ll see even more characters added to the game before the event is done.