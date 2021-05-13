Call of Duty Officially Announces John McClane and Rambo Crossovers, Reveals Launch Date

✖

The biggest action heroes of the '80s are making their way to Call of Duty. The popular game franchise has been teasing the arrival of characters like Rambo and Die Hard's John McClane for some time now, finally making things official on Thursday afternoon. With a new piece of key art, Call of Duty confirmed that Rambo and McClane will be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty Mobile.

The '80s Action Heroes crossover will officially begin on May 20th, and there are no details about how the event will work just yet. There will likely be some in-game content, modes, and missions associated with the characters, but it will be a bit of a surprise if the new characters are made unlockable through gameplay. There will likely be an Operator Pack to purchase in order to gain access to McClane and/or Rambo.

Some heroes Die Hard. Others draw First Blood. The action begins May 20th. pic.twitter.com/8Rr3c7g26u — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 13, 2021

The tweet from the official Call of Duty Twitter account wrote, "Some heroes Die Hard. Others draw First Blood." This is of course a reference to the films where McClane and Rambo got their origins.

It will be interesting to see if the stories of these characters are somehow added to Warzone as a part of the event. Nakatomi Plaza may not be on Verdansk, but one of the buildings on the map could act as a skyscraper under attack, letting players take on the role of John McClane.

When Season 3 went live a few weeks ago, all of Warzone was merged with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, sending the entire map back to the 1980s. The Stadium is still under construction, the roads are a bit different, and many of the buildings seem to be more recently constructed. With the pivot to the '80s, it makes sense to really lean in to this action heroes crossover. After all, most of the biggest action heroes in history came from the 1980s.

This will be the second video game crossover for Rambo in recent history, as he was added to the expansive lineup of Mortal Kombat 11 in one of the game's Kombat Packs.

