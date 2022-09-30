Final Major Call of Duty: Warzone Update Commemorates OP Weapon

Call of Duty: Warzone players are in the midst of the end of an era now that the game's final major update is out ahead of the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. As part of that update, Raven Software paid tribute to some of Warzone's best (or at least the most notable) moments throughout the history of the game via some calling cards made free for all players. Some of those referenced different metas throughout the games' various seasons including one where the competitive and casual scene was dominated by one weapon: the DMR 14.

This weapon was added to the game as part of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War integration and proceeded to be seen all over the place once players acquired it. The marksman rifle obliterated players from a distance with obscene levels of damage and utility which led to it being nerfed more than once until Raven Software felt it was in an agreeable spot.

For those who long for the pre-nerf DMR 14, you can equip a unique "Cracked Meta" calling card to commemorate the weapon now.

"A meta remembered for varying reasons *ahem* is the 'cracked' DMR 14 (BOCW) from the second year of Warzone," Raven Software's patch notes for the final major Warzone update read. "If you're still a DMR 14 (BOCW) demon, then may this Calling Card represent you well."

Several other calling cards were added as well as part of the "Warzone Stories" series. Each of those can be found below and are available now for free:

King Grau

The meta of all metas, the Grau 5.56 (MW) is one of the all-time great Weapons. Let's celebrate its legacy as the true AR king that shall not be forgotten, or dethroned.

Eagle Child

We loved this Reddit story. Whether you think it's "Ego Challenge" or "Eagle Child", we want you to feel represented either way.

Big Fish

Is it a mammal, or is it a real big fish? *Spoiler alert* Of course it's a mammal, but we wanted those who are grossly misinformed to still feel represented.

Pest Control

We've all been there: Rebirth Island, Grandma's house, there's a rat hiding in the darkest corner possible. Show your pest control capabilities with this special Calling Card that is sure to put fear into every Rose Operator for a hundred miles.

Swap-Seat-Snipe

We have seen some absolutely incredible content come from planes, with one of the most impressive being the wealth of snipes from the passenger seat. Equip this Calling Card while sniping from 1,000ft up to show your opponents just how calculated it was.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will officially release in November.