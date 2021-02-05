Call of Duty: Warzone Players Angry After Another Game-Breaking Update

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update released early this morning via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and for some players, it's been a game-breaking update. Not long after the update went live on the aforementioned platforms, players started to report, en masse, that they were no longer getting hitmarkers. Is this technically game-breaking as in it makes the game unplayable? No, but it hands players a serious disadvantage, and as a competitive experience, it certainly is a borderline game-breaking bug.

Four hours ago of the time of writing this, Raven Software confirmed it's aware of the bug and is working on a fix. However, right now, not only has a fix not been issued, but there's no word of when a solution will be pushed.

An hour after this, Raven Software also confirmed that it's investigating an issue preventing players from accessing the Operators menu. Again, while the developer has confirmed it's aware of the bug and working on a fix, there's no word of what's causing the issue, how widespread it is, or when a solution will be released.

Unfortunately, for both players and Raven Software, the problems don't end here. The new update is proving to be a buggy one, and it may be a few days before the game is back to normal.

Anyone else getting no hitmarkers now after the #Warzone 1.31 update? (Happens throughout the entire game) Also had no aim assist in so many situations, VLK sight disappears, teammates kept disconnecting mid games. PLEASE FIX @ATVIAssist @RavenSoftware pic.twitter.com/lS7sGLOLPm — Mchapelle (@Mchapelle30) February 5, 2021

Right now, everything outlined above is everything Raven Software has provided about the recent update and the issues it has birthed. That said, as more updates and details roll in, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.