A new Call of Duty 2021 report is great news for Warzone players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The report comes the way of Tom Henderson, an industry insider known for his scoops pertaining to Call of Duty and for relaying information on Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War before it was revealed. And as you would expect, the scoops are continuing with Call of Duty 2021, which was -- finally -- officially confirmed today during Activision's earnings call with investors.

According to Henderson, Call of Duty 2021 will be integrated with Warzone, which is great news for fans of Warzone and bad news for those that don't like it. While the report doesn't mention this one way or another, this presumably means Call of Duty 2021 will not have its own battle royale mode, which means Warzone support is going to continue until at least Call of Duty 2022. In fact, not only should support continue, but support at the levels we have seen since the launch of it last year. Again, this is great news for Warzone fans, but bad news for those that want to see a new battle royale experience from the series.

Right now, Activision hasn't confirmed this claim, however, it did note during the aforementioned earnings call that "Warzone is going to be front and center for a long time," which implies as much, but isn't a confirmation of the information above, which is why this is labeled as a report for now.

For now, we know nothing about Call of Duty 2021 other than that it's releasing this year. We don't know what platforms it's in development for, or who's developing it.