Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Call of Duty: Warzone Loadout Ahead of Super Bowl LV

Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, and the man standing in the way of another Tom Brady Super Bowl ring has revealed not his strategy for picking apart of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense, but picking apart teams in Call of Duty: Warzone. More specifically, and during a recent interview, Mahomes revealed his go-to Warzone loadout, at least at the moment.

During the interview, Mahomes revealed he actually doesn't play Warzone very much, especially during the NFL season, which makes sense. However, he did recently hop back on, though when he did, he wasn't sure what the best guns were to use because he hadn't played in a while. In other words, his go-to class at the moment is just what those playing with him told to use, and of course, he was advised to use the Kilo and the Mac-10, two of some of the best guns in the game.

"I don't play Call of Duty a ton, so when I hopped back on this last week, I don't play during the season except for the bye weeks, so I hopped back on and they told me to go with the Kilo and Mac-10 so that's what I was rolling with when I played the other day," said Mahomes when asked about his go-to class by Danny Heifetz.

Unfortunately, Mahomes didn't divulge the finer details of his build, which means it's unclear what type of attachments and perks he's running with.

That said, if you come across Mahomes while playing the free-to-play PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game, be prepared to counter the Kilo and Mac-10.

