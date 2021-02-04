New Call of Duty Game Confirmed for 2021

✖

During today's investor call, Activision confirmed that it is planning to release a new Call of Duty installment later this year. This news shouldn't come as much of a shock given that Activision releases a new game in the long-running shooter series annually at this point, but this is also the first time the publisher has mentioned it formally.

As for any other notable pieces of information that Activision included about this new Call of Duty game, well, there's not much to go off of. Activision executives denied to say which studio is working on the game, but they did go as far to describe it as a "premium" title. This wording doesn't mean a whole lot though and is more of just a buzzword used to make fans and investors excited.

While Activision is staying tight-lipped at the moment, previous rumors have come about which might give us a good idea of what to expect from Call of Duty in 2021. In terms of who is working on the game, Sledgehammer Games is said to be the team that is following up Treyarch and its release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Previously, the studio worked on Call of Duty: WWII and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding 2021's Call of Duty game might involve the platforms it comes to. A release on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC is all but guaranteed given these are the current generation platforms. However, whether or not iterations for older hardware in Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will come about remains to be seen. Given Activision's past release strategy though during the previous console transition, last-gen releases seem very likely to be in the cards.

At this point, we probably won't hear about the upcoming Call of Duty for a few more months at the earliest. Activision typically starts to tease when it's getting close to fully revealing the latest installment and the fact that none of those teases happened today means we'll likely be waiting a bit longer. Until then, you can keep up with all future news on Call of Duty right here at ComicBook.com.

Are you looking forward to seeing what happens with Call of Duty this year?