Call of Duty: Warzone Will Be a "Constant" Companion to Future Call of Duty Games

It would seem that Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale game, is here to stay for the indefinite future. In a recent interview about all things Warzone and Call of Duty, the developers indicated that while future Call of Duty games are seemingly expected to release in a similar way to before Warzone came out, the title will serves as the "one constant" and "through line" for the rest going forward -- including on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

"Call of Duty has been on a very regular cadence for many many years, and Warzone has made us rethink exactly how best to release new content and how to integrate it," Taylor Kurosaki, studio narrative director at Infinity Ward, told Gamergen when asked about the future of Warzone. "Call of Duty is a genre in itself, there are different branches in the Call of Duty tree, but they’re all connected in some ways. Warzone will be the through line that connects all of the different various sub-franchises of Call of Duty. It’s going to be really cool to see how the different sub-franchises sort of come in and out of focus, but Warzone will be the one constant."

As for whether that means Warzone is coming to both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in the future, it certainly sounds like yes, it does. "I know that our plan is Warzone is going to be around for quite some time," Kurosaki said in the same interview, "so as soon as those new systems are out and available I’m sure we’ll support them."

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the free-to-play title right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.