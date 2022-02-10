Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 Adding Four New Weapons

Call of Duty: Vanguard players will soon have a couple of new weapons to experiment with when four more additions are added throughout Season Two. In the buildup to the second season of content, Activision shared more information about what’s to come including previews of these four weapons. Three of them are guns and one is a melee weapon, and they’ll be spread out throughout the initial launch of Season Two and the remainder of the season.

While the weapons will indeed be available in the game’s Multiplayer setting, they won’t just be limited to that mode. These weapons will be added to the Multiplayer and Zombies modes as well as Call of Duty: Warzone. Two will be added at launch with the other two releasing later on.

The first of the weapons is the KG M40 assault rifle that players might’ve seen mentioned in the Zombies roadmap. It boasts “a similar effective range to the NZ-41, and a fire rate above 600 RPM,” the first details said, and is best used in mid-range or long-range engagements. It’ll be available at launch.

Releasing alongside the assault rifle is the Whitley LMG. When looking at the Vanguard LMGs, this one has a distinct advantage where damage is concerned.

“Despite its age, this LMG is highly customizable, and even in its base form provides a niche role with the best damage per shot compared to its four Vanguard competitors,” Activision said.

At some point during the season, we’ll see the Ice Axe added to the game. It’s a melee weapon, and like some of the other up-close options Vanguard and Warzone players are used to, it’s a one-hit kill. The final weapon to be added is the Armaguerra 43 which will release again at some point during the season via challenges, but you can also just purchase it outright later on.

“The Armaguerra 43 can be unlocked in one of two ways: through an SMG-based challenge or via Store Bundle to be released later this season, which features a Weapon Blueprint from this weapon’s family,” Activision said.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Season Two starts on February 14th.