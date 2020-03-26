WATCH: This Call of Duty: Warzone Player Is the Teammate You Wish You Had

Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it’s safe to assume it’s — alongside Animal Crossing: New Horizons — the biggest release of 2020. Recently, the game added Solos to the mix, but for awhile, Trios was the only option to experience the battle royale game. Thankfully, many have had friends to dive into the free-to-play battle royale with. However, many also had to randomly match with random players. Sometimes this goes well. There’s plenty of capable teammates out there, and even some who will carry you to victory. However, there’s also a metric ton of just awful teammates. Not only in terms of skill, but in terms of cooperation. Even now you can find players treating Threes like its Solos.

There are also some great teammates out there that will restore your faith in humanity and online gaming though. That said, it appears Reddit has found the greatest teammate to ever play Call of Duty: Warzone.

As you may know, away-from-keyboard (AFK) teammates are common in online gaming. In a game like Call of Duty: Warzone, if your teammate is AFK, you may try and protect them, but more likely than not you’ll just press on, especially if the zone is coming. I know I’ve left AFK teammates to die in the zone more than once. But I’m not the Warzone teammate of the year like the player below, who shot to the top of Reddit for their troubles.

As you can see, not only did the player above save their teammate from certain death, but they did it in style, hitting a killer jump in the process.

