‘Call of Duty’ and ‘WWE 2K19’ Headline Next Week’s Biggest Releases

October’s biggest game releases continue next week with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K19 making up some of the most noteworthy games coming out soon.

A month filled with games like the next adventure in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series and the long-awaited Red Dead Redemption 2, the second full week of October brings more games of the same AAA caliber. Some people have already been playing WWE 2K19 if they bought a special edition that allowed them to have the game early, but the full release of the game will make it available for everyone. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 caps off the end of the week, but three more games found releasing next week will give gamers even more titles to keep themselves busy with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With those two games in mind, here are five different games releasing next week that people can look forward to.

WWE 2K19

Just as 2K Games did with NBA 2K19, those who bought one of the premium editions of WWE 2K19 got the game before everyone else on October 5th. But for those who wanted to wait for the base version’s release, it’ll be available on October 9th to kick off the week’s releases.

“WWE 2K19 arrives as the latest entry to the flagship WWE video game franchise and features cover Superstar AJ Styles,” a description of the game reads. WWE 2K19 will showcase a massive roster of popular WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, as well as NXT favorites. Experience authentic WWE gameplay, extensive creation options, engaging match types, fan-favorite modes and much more!”

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered is also coming next week to let players live out their ninja fantasies as they customize their character to fit different playstyles. Releasing for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, the game is due out on October 9th.

“In Mark of the Ninja, you’ll know what it is to truly be a ninja. You must be silent, agile and clever to outwit your opponents in a world of gorgeous scenery and flowing animation. Marked with cursed tattoos giving you heightened senses, every situation presents you with options. Will you be an unknown, invisible ghost, or a brutal, silent assassin?”

Space Hulk: Tactics

The world of Warhammer 40,000 also makes an appearance in next week’s releases with Space Hulk: Tactics releasing on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Scheduled to be available on October 9th, the game from the Warhammer universe lets players make tactical decisions with their units to work towards taking down the opposing forces.

“Space Hulk: Tactics is a turn-based strategy game set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, pitting squads of Space Marine Terminators against swarms of alien Genestealers aboard massive amalgamations of abandoned starships called Space Hulks,” the game’s description reads. “Based on the classic Games Workshop boardgame, Space Hulk: Tactics lets you pick between these two factions in full campaigns, solo vs. AI, or competitive online play. A new card system enhances the turn-based strategy gameplay, ensuring no two games are ever the same and giving you many more tactical options on every turn. With a map creation tool also available, you will never run out of new scenarios to play.”

Luigi’s Mansion (Nintendo 3DS)

Not a new game but a returning favorite, Luigi’s Mansion is heading to the Nintendo 3DS on October 12th. The game originally came out back in 2001 for the GameCube, but it’s now coming to handheld devices to let players hunt ghosts on the go.

“G-g-ghosts! Time to suck those suckers up because Luigi is back in the first portable version of this spooky classic,” Nintendo’s listing for the game read. “After winning a mansion in a contest he didn’t enter, he must beat its many bosses and puzzles. Follow a map on the touchscreen, shine a flashlight, blow fire, shoot water, stun ghosts, and trap them…before Mario is trapped forever! All this ghost-catching tomfoolery pays off! As you suck ’em up with your Poltergust 3000, you could also rake in millions in hidden, in-game riches for our hard-luck hero.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

A game that needs little introduction at this point is Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the next Call of Duty game that’s releasing at the end of the week on October 12th. Consisting of the staple multiplayer mode, a newly-revamped Zombies mode that features a new story, and the Blackout battle royale mode, the game’s betas have led up to this point with the game fully releasing on Friday. It doesn’t have a single-player campaign though, so players will have to embark on some of the solo missions or play Zombies if they want to keep the action to themselves.

“Black Ops is back!” a preview of the game said. “Featuring gritty, grounded, fluid Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience.”