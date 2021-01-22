Ghost Recon, WWE 2K Headline Xbox's Free Weekend Games

✖

Xbox announced the free Games with Gold for February 2021 on Friday, but Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers won’t have to wait until next month to try some more games for free. The Free Play Days trial event is going on again this weekend with three more games available to try for free from now until the end of January 24th. Those three games are Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and if you like what you see from them, each of them is available at a discount during the trial event.

The diverse array of games available to play for free this weekend require an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to try, so you’ll need to have one or the other if you want to test them out. Each of them can be played for as long as possible before the trial event ends, and anything you do in the games will carry over to the full product if you choose to purchase it later.

Both Breakpoint and Battlegrounds should be familiar names since they’re part of such longstanding franchises, and Breakpoint’s free-play period happens to coincide with a Rainbow Six Siege event. If you’re familiar with those two but not the latest Kingdoms of Amalur game, you can find a preview of it below courtesy of the Xbox announcement.

“From the minds of R.A. Salvatore, Todd McFarlane, and Ken Rolston, comes an intense RGP set across a vast sprawling world, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the grim dungeons of Brigand Hall Caverns,” a preview of the game read. “Remastered with refined gameplay and stunning visuals, uncover the secrets of Amalur and control the keys to immortality.”

The discounts for each of the three games can be found below with some special editions also on sale.

Xbox Free Play Days Discounts

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Standard Edition at 40% off: $23.99 Fate Edition at 40% off: $32.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Standard Edition at 85% off: $9.00 Gold Edition at 80% off: $20.00 Ultimate Edition at 80% off: $24.00

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Standard Edition at 50% off: $20.00



Each of the three games is free to try for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers from now until January 24th.