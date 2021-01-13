Little Nightmares 2 Gets Free Demo and New Trailer

✖

Little Nightmares II releases in just under a month, and to help shorten the wait between now and then, Bandai Namco shared a new trailer and news of a free demo that’s available now. The trailer showed off some of the eerie, atmospheric settings players will visit in Little Nightmares II while the demo allows them to experience some of those firsthand. Little Nightmares II’s new demo is available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles as well as their next-gen upgrades, the Nintendo Switch, and the PC platform.

You can check out the trailer below to see what awaits players in Little Nightmares II while you wait on the demo to download. It shows both Mono and Six traversing some gloomy locations with even more unsettling creatures pursuing them.

Are you ready to enter the Pale City? #LittleNightmares The Little Nightmares II demo is out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, & PC today! Explore the Wilderness for yourself, for free. Good luck, you'll need it. https://t.co/cfYbcHGFL4 pic.twitter.com/C3q7XmhRpm — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 13, 2021

For those on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC platforms, you can go ahead and download the demo now. Doing so on either of the consoles will allow you to play it on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms as well, and if you’re getting it on the PC platform, you can do so by going to the game’s Steam page and downloading it there. Bandai Namco said the Nintendo Switch demo would be available at 9 a.m. PST.

On top of the demo and the new trailer, Bandai Namco had more Little Nightmares II offers to share with players. For those who’ve never tried the original and want to experience it before playing the new game, you can get Little Nightmares for free via Steam for a limited time. A landing page for the new game on Bandai Namco’s site presents players with the offer to enter their email address in exchange for a copy of the original game. This offer is only available until January 17th though, so you’ll have to secure your copy sooner rather than later to make sure you’re primed for the release of Little Nightmares II next month.

Little Nightmares II is scheduled to release on February 11th.