Xbox Game Pass Adding Final Fantasy, Jurassic World Games and More

Microsoft unveiled the next batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to the subscription service soon with a list of titles that included some known additions and some surprises. We’ll see some of the expected Xbox Game Pass games like Project Winter which was already confirmed to come to come to the service before as well as some notable franchises like Jurassic World, Wolfenstein, and Final Fantasy games. The new additions start in February and will all be available in Xbox Game Pass within the first half of the month.

The full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass early next month include Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Jurassic World Evolution, Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones, Project Winter, The Falconeer, Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, and Ghost of a Tale. Each of the games makes up a combination of cloud, console, and PC releases.

Coming Soon to @XboxGamePass: Final Fantasy XII, Project Winter, Jurassic World Evolution, and more: https://t.co/UUz7tSNNnl — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) February 2, 2021

You can find the release dates for each of the games below as well as the platforms that they’ll be playable on through Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.

First Xbox Game Pass Games for February

Ghost of a Tale (PC) ID@Xbox – February 4

Project Winter (Android, Console and PC) ID@Xbox – February 4

The Falconeer (Android, Console and PC) – February 4

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Console and PC) – February 11

Jurassic World Evolution (Android and Console) – February 11

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones (Android and Console) ID@Xbox – February 11

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Android) – February 11

Those who’ve been keeping up with the releases of different Xbox Game Pass games will recall that one of the ones listed above, Project Winter, was already supposed to be available in the catalog by now. Its launch as part of the Xbox Game Pass collection was delayed, however, but not by much since it’s now scheduled to arrive on February 4th.

As always, the new games arriving mean that some have to leave, but that won’t be happening for another week or so. Starting on February 15th, Xbox Game Pass will be removing De Blob, Ninja Gaiden II, World of Horror, and Shadows of the Damned which will be removed on February 16th.

The new Xbox Game Pass games will start arriving on February 4th and will continue rolling out for the next few weeks.