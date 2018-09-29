‘Call of Duty: WWII’ Halloween Event Teased

Call of Duty: WWII appears to be getting a Halloween-themed event with Sledgehammer Games teasing something called “Halloween Scream.”

Though many Call of Duty players are likely already shifting their sights towards Black Ops 4 that’s out in October, Call of Duty: WWII is still getting updates and weekly community posts from Sledgehammer Games. The studio’s most recent update went over the normal details like bonus experience for the weekend and Weapon Contracts, but an image included at the bottom of the “Weekly Multiplayer Update” section hinted at a pumpkin-filled Halloween event.

Our #CODWWII SHG Weekly Community Update is live! Here’s a look at what’s to come… //t.co/dy8IDo685I pic.twitter.com/OqwfZScZ9E — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) September 28, 2018

CORRECTION: Survival Maps will be unlocked in the very near future, but not quite yet. Apologies for the confusion. — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) September 28, 2018

The image shows the Headquarters outfitted with different Halloween-themed cosmetics, though Sledgehammer Games didn’t offer any more specifics about what the event might entail. Sledgehammer’s post simply ended with “Trick or Treat” before showing the image above. There was also no indication of any way that the Halloween event would affect the Zombies game mode, a part of the game that seems like a natural fit for a Halloween event, though there’s still the chance that the two will intertwine once the Halloween Scream event is fully announced and detailed.

What Sledgehammer Games did detail though is the bonuses that players can look forward to both in the upcoming week and the following weekend. Through using certain weapons and participating in certain game modes, players can get twice the amount of experience that the normally would. Details on those bonuses that were shared in the weekly update can be found below:

Next Midweek Mobilize. Coming next week is 2XP on Infected mode! Live from 10AM PDT on Wednesday, October 3 until 10AM PDT on Thursday, October 4.

Next Weekend Warfare. Next weekend, enjoy 2XP on Hordepoint! Live from 10AM PDT on Friday, October 5 until 10AM PDT on Monday, October 8.

Next Weekly Weapon Contract. The VMG 1927 is coming up next. Live from 10AM PDT on Tuesday, October 2 until 10AM PDT on Tuesday, October 9.

Sledgehammer Games also said in the post that Survival Maps for the Zombies game mode would be unlocked soon, but the correction in the tweet above indicated that they aren’t ready just yet with an apology issued for the mistake.

Call of Duty: WWII’s Halloween event doesn’t yet have a start date.