Call Of Duty: WWII’s Multiplayer Servers Are Live, More Features Coming On Launch Day

Those of you who were incredibly lucky enough to secure an early copy of Call of Duty: WWII before its launch later this week will now be able to put the game through its paces, as the multiplayer servers have apparently gone live for it.

Reports are showing that the servers are live across the board, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and work with physical copies of the game. Obviously, it’s not available digitally until the game officially launches on November 3rd. We can only assume then that the patch to activate the game for PC and Xbox One is live as well, as they couldn’t run beforehand.

That said, not all the features in the game are live just yet. While the single player modes are available to those that have secured a copy, and multiplayer now works, there are some features that won’t be activated till launch.

These include leaderboards, combat record and custom emblem features. According to Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey, when a fan named @hoax_jargin recently asked if these features would be live in the game, he simply replied, “Done. Done. And Done.” This indicates they’ll be ready to go when the game becomes readily available this Friday. The tweet is below.

Done. Done. And Done. — M.Condrey in HQ (@MichaelCondrey) October 31, 2017

Of course, just because you have access to multiplayer doesn’t mean you should show it off, as there’s currently a hold on streaming the game on Twitch until November 2nd at 6 AM PDT, according to the channel. This came at the request of Activision, in an attempt to hold off spoilers until the game arrives.

Call of Duty: WWII releases on November 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.