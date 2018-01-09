Call of Duty: WWII Releases Gruesome Nazi Zombies Trailer for The Darkest Shore DLC

A new Nazi Zombies trailer for Call of Duty: WWII shows off the horrors found inside the newest Zombies DLC, The Darkest Shore.

Following the Easter egg-filled story of the four main characters featured in the base version of WWII’s Nazi Zombies mode, The Darkest Shore moves the fight against the undead to an island off the coast of Germany. For those who completed everything the main map had to offer, you’ll know that Doktor Straub was never apprehended at the end. Marie, Olivia, Jefferson, and Drostan have followed him to the island where he’s been continuing his work to create an undead army.

The Nazi Zombies mode that’s found in Call of Duty: WWII was already known to be a much darker take on the staple game mode with some of the minds behind Dead Space working on it, but the newest trailer takes that intensity to new levels. Opening sequences that show someone held captive against a wall in a bleak building while being pulled apart looks like something straight out of a Saw movie, and it only gets worse from there.

Fighting looks to take place in a mix of inside and outside environments like the first map, and from the occult scenes shown hidden around the island, it appears that there will be plenty more secrets to unearth in the new map. Animal skulls, creepy statues, and tons of zombies litter the map, so expect to see more than a few guides on solving the Easter eggs show up shortly after the DLC becomes available.

The Darkest Shore is what Nazi Zombies players can look forward to, but the full DLC pack called The Resistance will include more than what’s shown in the trailer. Buying the full DLC will also give you three new multiplayer maps as well as a War Mode mission.

The Resistance and the new Nazi Zombies DLC releases on Jan. 30 for the PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One and PC versions will be able to purchase the DLC at a later date.