Call of Duty: WWII Is Getting a New Division Next Week

A new Division is coming to Call of Duty: WWII next week alongside the debut of the Shadow War DLC.

The release of the new Division was confirmed in a post from Sledgehammer Games shared on the game’s subreddit. Pushing back the weekly community post from Friday to Monday, Sledgehammer Games said that the new DLC would launch on the PlayStation 4 next week on August 28 with every platform gaining access to another Division and more Basic Trainings soon.

“In light of next week being a big content drop for DLC4 (PS4) and adding a new Division and set of Basic Trainings (All Platforms) to the mix, we’re postponing our update to Monday next week,” Sledgehammer Games said on Reddit. “Be on the lookout for a bigger weekly update in reaction to all the new content dropping in the coming weeks after Labor Day on Friday, September 7th.”

Quick #CODWWII Update… …No Weekly Update this week. We’re detailing New Division Update, New Basic Trainings and Patch Notes ahead of DLC4 (PS4) on Monday next week. Hit the link: //t.co/7DBx7YUZdY — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) August 23, 2018

What that Division is hasn’t been revealed yet, nor has Sledgehammer Games said what to expect from the Basic Trainings that’ll be added soon. The DLC, however, has received quite a few details recently with the next expansion getting an official trailer just days ago, that preview seen above. Shadow War comes with three different maps called Airship, Chancellery, and Excavation along with the Operation Arcade War Mode mission. It’ll also add something for Zombies players with a new mission called The Frozen Throne.

Though there was no community post to start the weekend off with news of what’s available this week in Call of Duty: WWII, that doesn’t mean that players don’t have the staple Weekend Warfare playlists to take part in. Double the player, weapon, and Division experience is being offered in different game modes along with the return of special collections.

It’s time for #CODWWII Weekend Warfare playlist update! #2XP, #2WeaponXP, and #2DivisionXP on: Sandbox (PS4)

All War Mode maps (XB1)

Dogfighting (all platforms)

Leprechaun Hunt (all platforms) Enjoy until 10AM PDT on Tuesday, August 28 when the Days of Summer event ends! pic.twitter.com/0Qqx1MeXbd — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) August 24, 2018

Oh, and Shamrock & Awe Collections are back this weekend too! — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) August 24, 2018

Call of Duty: WWII’s Shadow War DLC releases for the PlayStation 4 on August 28 with Xbox One and PC players getting the content a month later.